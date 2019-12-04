Home States Kerala

Nun approaches Kerala HC seeking to stop publication of Sr Lucy's autobiography

Sister Licia Joseph, the petitioner, said she has read the contents of the book, which she felt are highly defamatory to the clergy, nuns and the religious.

Published: 04th December 2019

Sister Lucy autobiography

The book, published by D C Books, is slated to release on December 10.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Sister Licia Joseph, a nun with the Sisters of Mary Immaculate (SMI) congregation, on Wednesday approached the Kerala High Court seeking to stop further publication and distribution of the book, 'Karthavinte Namathil', written by Sr Lucy Kalappura. 

The petitioner said she has read the contents of the book, which she felt are highly defamatory to the clergy, nuns and the religious. "It says the priests and nuns are leading a very immoral life and indulging in indiscriminate sexual life. The book creates a sense of dejection and anger in the minds of the members of the Christian community. The book is a naked infringement on public order, decency and morality," Sr Licia said in her petition. 

Sr Lucy Klappura, the nun who was hounded for raising her voice against rape-accused Bishop Franco Mulakkal, has recently announced the release of her autobiography 'Karthavinte Namathil' (In the name of the Lord), in which she narrates about the sexual harassment and abuse of nuns. 

The book, published by D C Books and slated to release on December 10, speaks about consensual sexual relationships between priests and nuns in convents and misuse of positions by priests and bishops to sexually exploit the nuns.

