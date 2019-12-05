Home States Kerala

Cases against me are like medals on my chest, says Rahul Gandhi

The Congress leader said he did not believe in an India of hatred and no matter how many times BJP tries to convince him, he will not believe it.

Published: 05th December 2019 02:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th December 2019 02:55 PM   |  A+A-

Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi

Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

WAYANAD: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday said he would not be cowed down by the string of cases being registered against him across the country by the BJP and considers them as "medals".

"There are 15 to 16 cases against me. When you look at soldier, he will have lots of medals on his chest. Every single case is a medal for me", Gandhi said addressing a convention of the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) at Vanyambalam here.

"The more they are, the happier I am," he quipped adding he was fighting them ideologically.

The Congress leader said he did not believe in an India of hatred and no matter how many times BJP tries to convince him, he will not believe it.

"The country's strength was respect for women, people of all religions, communities, different ideas. Everytime you put a case against me I will speak of love.  I will never forget you are standing with me," he said addressing front workers.

"So when they lodge a case agaisnt me, they put a medal on my chest, it is also a medal for you".

Referring to the devastating floods in the state last year, he said many people lost their homes, life and everything, but in the tragedy, the positive nature of the people came to fore.

There is still a lot of re-construction and support that needs to reach the affected people.

Gandhi said he had been continuously raising the issue of compensation and rehabilitation with the state government and would continue to do so.

There is a culture of extending a helping hand to others in need and there is no display of ostentation as being seen in other parts of the country, he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Rahul Gandhi Kerala floods
India Matters
Techie Shanmuga Subramanian | Ashwin Prasath
Are they Vikram debris? ISRO advisor questions NASA’s claim of locating lunar lander
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
Revenue shortfall: Government looks to tax GST-exempt items
On that fateful day, Nivedha (18) and Ramanathan (15) were sleeping at their aunt Sivakami's house in Nadur. They had lost their mother seven years ago after she fell from a building in Mettupalayam. (Photo | EPS)
Man, who lost his children in TN wall collapse, donates their eyes
Self-styled godman Nithyananda
Fugitive godman Nithyananda buys island, forms own 'nation' near Ecuador

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Onion price hike: Congress MPs stage protest in Parliament premises
On Jayalalithaa's death anniversary, AIADMK takes out peace rally
Gallery
Bollywood favorites put their best fashion foot forward while attending the latest edition of Filmfare Glamour and Style Awards on Tuesday. (Photo |Instagram, PTI)
Filmfare Glamour and Style Awards 2019: Alia Bhatt and Kartik Aryan win big
Record temperatures - Temperatures in July 2019 were the hottest ever recorded globally at an average of 16.75 degrees Celsius (more than 62 Fahrenheit) for the planet, the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration announced. A heatwave in Europe
From the longest flight to the smallest baby: 10 records set in 2019!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp