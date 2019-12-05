Guv Khan stirs hornet’s nest with words of concern on education sector

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Governor Arif Mohammed Khan stirred a hornet’s nest on Wednesday with his statement that the reputation of the state’s education sector should not be tarnished in any manner. The governor’s statement, which sounded more like a warning, was seen as his open expression of displeasure over the recent controversies relating to the illegal awarding of marks and related malpractices in universities.

The governor’s statement put the government on the defensive. On Tuesday, the governor’s secretary had sent a note to him reportedly stating that KT Jaleel had misused his power as Higher Education Minister by intervening in affairs of Kerala Technological University.