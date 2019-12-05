Kerala jawan celebrating 30th birthday among four killed in Siachen avalanche

Krishnachand K By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: On his 30th birthday on Tuesday, SS Akhil from Poovachal near Kattakada in Thiruvananthapuram district was battling for his life at below zero-degree temperature in Siachen. He was one among the four army personnel who were killed in the avalanche near the Line of Control on Tuesday afternoon.

Akhil, a medical assistant of the Indian Army, went back to Siachen in October after a 20-day holiday to celebrate his son Devanath’s first birthday at his residence.

According to his family friend, Anilkumar, Akhil rang up his family three days ago informing them that he was going to Gurez sector for duty where the temperature is below zero degree Celsius. That was his last communication with the family.

“I was informed by defence personnel on Tuesday night that he is no more. I could not digest the news initially and it took some time for the reality to sink in,” Anilkumar said.

Akhil had been serving in the Indian Army for the past ten years. According to relatives and friends, Akhil had been a jovial person and he used to participate in sports and cultural events organised by a local club named Pratheeksha Kala Samithi at Veeranaakavu.

“He used to play volleyball and he loved cricket. When he came last time too, he was engaged in sports and games in the club. He was a positive guy and he always kept his friends close to his heart. During free time, he used to help his father in farming at their farm. Now, we have to welcome his mortal remains,” Anilkumar added.

Akhil’s father Sudarshanan is a farmer and mother Sathikumari a housewife. His wife Geethu is awaiting the results of a PSC examination for a government job.

The body of Akhil is expected to be brought to his native place on Thursday on an Air India flight. His body was kept at a hospital in Srinagar for further procedures including a postmortem examination on Wednesday.

The incident took place on Tuesday afternoon at Gurez sector in Siachen following heavy snowfall and hailstorm. Four personnel were trapped in the avalanche, but their bodies were recovered only on Wednesday.