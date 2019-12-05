Home States Kerala

Orthodox faction rejects mediation offer by heads of other churches

According to Orthodox Church head Baselios Mar Thoma Paulose II, the dispute is an internal matter, mediation offer only a trick played by certain people

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Rejecting the mediation offer by other Christian denominations to settle the Church dispute, Orthodox Church head Baselios Mar Thoma Paulose II on Wednesday said the dispute was an internal matter of the Church and mediation by other Churches was not required. He was speaking at the hunger strike organised by the Orthodox Christian Youth Movement (OCYM) at the High Court Junction on Wednesday.

The Catholicos said mediation offers were only a trick played by certain people. “No mediation above the Supreme Court verdict is required,” he said. He made it clear that cemeteries of the Orthodox Church were not for public use. Other Churches had earlier offered mediation for an amicable settlement for the Church dispute. Supporting the move, the chief minister said that non-cooperation by a section would be a hindrance for a settlement. 

It is at this juncture, the Orthodox Church made it clear that no mediation is required. Meanwhile, Fr Thomas Paul Ramban, vicar of St Thomas Church, Kothamangalam(Cheriya Palli), said discussions would be held with the district collector regarding the possession of the church. It has been decided to ask the collector to take over the church and hand it over to the Orthodox Church, he said. 

Metropolitan Yuhanon Mar Meletius of Thrissur  diocese; Yuhanon Mar Chrisostomos Metropolitan  of Niranam diocese who is also the president of the OCYM; Synod secretary Metropolitan Yuhanon Mar Diascoros; priest trustee Fr M O John; Association secretary Adv Biju Oommen; central executive member Minta Mariyam Varghese, Eljov C Chummar; Fr Thomas Paul Ramban; Fr C M Raju; Fr Ougen Ramban; Fr Varghese T Varghese; Fr Aji K Thomas; Dr Philip Tharakan; Jojy P Thomas; Roney Varghese; Fr Jessen,  and Fr John Eapen were also present.

CM promises mediation in Church dispute

 T’Puram: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has welcomed the move by the heads of various Churches for mediation in the Orthodox - Jacobite church dispute. Pinarayi offered all support by the state government for the mediation attempts by Syro Malabar, Latin, Mar Thoma, Syro Malankara and CSI church leaders. The chief minister urged the warring factions to cooperate with the mediation efforts. “The state government has been making efforts to address the issue, for sometime now. A cabinet sub committee was formed. Many talks were also held. It was the non-cooperation by one faction which is preventing a resolution,” said the chief minister.

