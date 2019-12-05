Protests to greet transport min on return from foreign trip

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A series of protests will welcome Transport Minister AK Saseendran on Thursday when he returns from an 11-day official trip to Japan and South Korea over the delay in salary disbursement at Kerala State Road Transport Corporation. Upset over the repeated instances of delays, trade unions will hold protests in front of secretariat.

INTUC-affiliated Transport Democratic Federation (TDF) will start an indefinite hunger protest on Thursday, which will be inaugurated by leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala. CPM-affiliated Kerala State Road Transport Employees Association (KSRTEA) has already started its day-and-night protest on Monday. With the government not agreeing to shoulder additional burden, the Corporation is facing an acute financial crisis. KSRTC requires `81 crore to pay salaries for its 31,000 employees.