Home States Kerala

Verdict allowing women into Sabarimala not final word, says Supreme Court

The apex court's observation came after senior advocate Indira Jaising, representing Bindu A, a woman devotee, said the Sabarimala temple would close soon and her client wanted to visit it.

Published: 05th December 2019 08:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th December 2019 08:21 PM   |  A+A-

Sabarimala temple

The Sabarimala temple (File Photo | EPS)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Thursday said its 2018 verdict allowing women of all ages into the Sabarimala temple was not the "final word" and the matter had been referred to a larger Bench.

Senior advocate Indira Jaising, representing Bindu A, a woman devotee, alleged her client was attacked and the police refused to help her. She insisted that the September 2018 judgment allowing the entry of women into the temple had not been stayed.

The Sabarimala temple would close soon and her client wanted to visit the temple, Jainsing submitted.

The Bench headed by Chief Justice S.A. Bobde said there was an order for a larger Bench to decide the matter and there was no final word yet.

The court said it would list the matter next week with another petition, where a woman identified as Rehana Fathima had raised the issue of entry.

In September 2018, a five-judge Constitution Bench through a majority 4:1 verdict allowed girls and women of all ages to visit the Sabarimala temple insisting on the right to equality.

ALSO READ | Kerala government making efforts to make Sabarimala pilgrimage a 'green' affair

On November 14, another Constitution Bench, headed by then CJI Ranjan Gogoi, in a 3:2 majority verdict referred the judgment to a seven-judge Bench and also included issues on entry of women to places of worship of other religions.

Bindu has contended that the police failed to act in time or to give her adequate protection as she was attacked while paying a visit to the temple. "The situation is the same for any woman, aged 10-50 years, who wanted to visit Sabarimala, as there is an atmosphere of fear and lawlessness en route to the temple", she said in the petition.

Bindu had prayed at the Sabarimala temple last year. After her visit, a purification ritual of the temple was conducted by the chief priest.

ALSO READ | Now, rent a Bullet to Sabarimala!

She equated it with a form of untouchability, as pointed out by Justice Dhananjay Chandrachud in his concurring view in the 2018 judgment.

Bindu has urged the top court to direct the Kerala government to respect, fulfil and protect the rights of all women regardless of age to enter the Sabarimala temple without hindrance, particularly by preventing the unruly mobs or individuals from obstructing their entry to the temple.

Also See:

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sabarimala Supreme Court Bindu A
India Matters
Techie Shanmuga Subramanian | Ashwin Prasath
Are they Vikram debris? ISRO advisor questions NASA’s claim of locating lunar lander
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
Revenue shortfall: Government looks to tax GST-exempt items
On that fateful day, Nivedha (18) and Ramanathan (15) were sleeping at their aunt Sivakami's house in Nadur. They had lost their mother seven years ago after she fell from a building in Mettupalayam. (Photo | EPS)
Man, who lost his children in TN wall collapse, donates their eyes
Self-styled godman Nithyananda
Fugitive godman Nithyananda buys island, forms own 'nation' near Ecuador

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
People standing in queues to buy onions. (Photo | G Satyanarayana)
Andhra Pradesh: Demand for subsidised onions cause stampede like situation
This class 11 student wins praise for translating 's speech in Malayalam
Gallery
The four accused in the rape-murder of a 26-year-old veterinarian in Hyderabad were gunned down by the police in the wee hours on Friday at the very spot where the victim's charred body had earlier been found. The incident, which created shock and horror,
 All accused in Hyderabad vet rape-murder case shot dead by police: Nirbhaya's mother to Shashi Tharoor, here are the reactions
Bollywood favorites put their best fashion foot forward while attending the latest edition of Filmfare Glamour and Style Awards on Tuesday. (Photo |Instagram, PTI)
Filmfare Glamour and Style Awards 2019: Alia Bhatt and Kartik Aryan win big
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp