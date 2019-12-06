Senior CPM leader Kodiyeri Balakrishnan continue as party state secretary

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Senior CPM leader Kodiyeri Balakrishnan, who under treatment for some time, will continue as party state secretary. The CPM state secretariat which met here on Friday in the presence of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Kodiyeri Balakrishnan decided not to give the state secretary's charge to any leader.

The existing system will continue for the time being. The party state centre will coordinate the activities, if and when needed. Speaking to media, senior leader MV Govindan confirmed that no leader will be given charge of state secretary. Instead, the party's state unit will handle the responsibility.

With Kodiyeri unwell and undergoing treatment for some time now, there were reports that the party may go for a temporary secretary. However, the CPM leadership on Thursday made it officially clear that no one will be given charge. The party national leadership is of the view that there's no need to change the existing system.