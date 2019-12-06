Shrikumar Menon held, released

By Express News Service

THRISSUR: Crime Branch DySP D Sreenivasan recorded the arrest of filmmaker VA Shrikumar Menon on Thursday in connection with a complaint filed by actor Manju Warrier. The arrest was recorded after questioning him for three hours. He was later released on bail.

Manju Warrier had lodged a complaint with state police chief Loknath Behera and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on October 22 alleging that Shrikumar threatened to harm her and even had possession of her letter pad.

She had also alleged that Shrikumar tried to defame her through social media with the help of others.

As a part of the investigation, she had given her statement in private to the magistrate.

Digital evidence related to the issue were also handed over based on which the arrest was made. The case was registered at Thrissur Town East police station. Another case filed by Kalyan group against Shrikumar Menon and journalist Mathew Samuel is pending at the same police station.