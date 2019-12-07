Court acquits five cops in custodial death case

KOCHI: The Ernakulam Chief Judicial Magistrate Court acquitted five police officers who were accused in the sensational Thangal Kunju custodial death case that took place in Alappuzha. Sub-Inspector John Varghese, constables V C Pradeep Kumar, M Pradeep Kumar, P V Subash and Gopinathan Prabhu were acquitted by the court as the prosecution failed to successfully defend the case.
The case was first probed by the Crime Branch and later it was transferred to the CBI. The Kerala High Court later ordered not to frame charge for the offence under IPC section 304 (punishment for culpable homicide not amounting to murder) against the policemen. The accused were charged with offences under sections 220, 323, 324, 325, 447, 451, 466, 304 and 509 of the IPC.
The accused persons, who were attached to Alappuzha South Police Station, on August 8, 1998, barged into the house of Thangal Kunju, a retired employee of Public Relations Department, Kerala government. The post-mortem report established that Thangal Kunju did not sustain any fatal injury and the cause of death was due to occlusive coronary heart disease and not the injuries sustained.
KOCHI: The Ernakulam Chief Judicial Magistrate Court acquitted five police officers who were accused in the sensational Thangal Kunju custodial death case that took place in Alappuzha. Sub-Inspector John Varghese, constables V C Pradeep Kumar, M Pradeep Kumar, P V Subash and Gopinathan Prabhu were acquitted by the court as the prosecution failed to successfully defend the case.
O
P
E
N
Comments
Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.
The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.
Latest
Trinamool leader shot dead in West Bengal's Purba Bardhaman
DCW accuses Delhi cops of using water cannon to stop peaceful activists' march
RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat says rearing cows found to have lessened jail inmates' criminality
Congress parliamentary strategy group to meet on Sunday on Citizenship Bill
US Naval base shooter investigated for possible terrorism links
North Korea says US denuclearisation talks 'out of negotiation table'