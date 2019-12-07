Home States Kerala

Kerala hotels threaten shutdown if onion prices not brought under control

Kerala Hotel and Restaurants Association said the price of food products cannot be increased as the ongoing economic slowdown has already impacted people's spending habits, especially outdoor dining.

Published: 07th December 2019 01:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th December 2019 01:13 AM   |  A+A-

onions

For representational purposes only

By Express News Service

KOCHI: With prices of vegetables mainly onions, scaling new highs, the hoteliers in the state have threatened to down the shutters saying operational costs in small and medium hotels have risen as high as 70 per cent per day due to the high input costs.

The Kerala Hotel and Restaurants Association (KHRA), the umbrella body of hotels in the state, said the price of food products cannot be increased as the ongoing economic slowdown has already impacted people's spending habits, especially outdoor dining.

Worsening the situation, the prices of grains, cereals and all essential goods have also skyrocketed with no preventive measures adopted by the governments in centre and state yet, said J Jayapal, general secretary of KHRA.

He said it has become very hard for hotels and restaurants to function with the price of raw materials touching new heights daily.

"Onion is one of the most essential parts of all dishes prepared in hotels. We all know that natural calamities were the reason behind the soaring price of onions now. However, what we condemn is the steps initiated by the governments. In spite of being aware that the price will go up, no steps were taken to tackle the crisis. Similarly, no steps were taken to prevent hoarding of onions," he told TNIE.

KHRA President Moideenkutty Haji vegetarian hotels are the most affected due to the rising prices.

"Can we run a hotel by buying vegetables and required products at this price? We cannot increase food prices accordingly. Even there is a limit in charging high prices from the customers. We have decided to start protest activities including shutting down all hotels if the governments fail to control the situation," he said.

Onion prices are ruling at about Rs 150/kg in the state, up from around Rs 35-40/kg a few months back. There has been a similar increase in the prices of other vegetables as well.

KHRA state committee held a meeting on Friday and decided to conduct protest demonstrations in all the districts in the state. The state committee meeting to be held at Ernakulam on December 17 and will decide on a further course of action, including shutting down of services.

"If the situation continues further then we will be forced to conduct protest activities including closing the hotels and restaurants for an indefinite period," Moideenkutty Haji said.

Jayapal said a medium-level hotel requires at least 30 kg of onions daily. "The onion price alone has put at least Rs 10,000 additional cost on hotels now.  The cost of other vegetables has also gone up," he said.

Vegetarian hotels are the hardest hit as the price of blackgram used for making idly and dosa is touching new heights daily.

"The price of black gram is Rs 140 per kg now compared to Rs 80 a few months ago. Except for a few establishments, most of the hotels are running on loss now. Already, the economic crisis has hit the hotel industry badly," he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
onion price hike Kerala onions price Kerala hotels Onions price hike onions price Kerala Hotel and Restaurants Association
India Matters
Representational Image. | (File | EPS)
US to start accepting H-1B visa applications from April 1
The two-year-old girl was sexually assaulted by the 35-year-old man at the tea shop.
True grit: Karnataka schoolgirl fights off sex pervert
India's skipper Virat Kohli plays a shot during the first T20 cricket match against West Indies. (Photo | PTI)
Amazing, extraterrestrial: Cricket fraternity lauds Virat Kohli
For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS, A Raja Chidambaram)
Your SBI debit card will be invalid from Jan 1, hurry up get new one now!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai's brand new pedestrian plaza springs to life
NHRC team reaches Hyderabad, to visit 'encounter' spot, examine bodies
Gallery
The four accused in the rape and murder of a 26-year-old veterinarian in Hyderabad were killed by the police in the early hours of Friday at the spot where the victim's charred body had earlier been found. Here's a timeline of events that unfolded.
'Encounter' with Hyderabad rape accused: Here's a timeline of how the events unfolded
Arterial roads of Chennai like the Anna Salai and the Poonamalle High Road, suffer from potholes, bumps and sewage stagnation among many other issues. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Anna Salai to Poonamalle, no roads - just potholes in Chennai
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp