Youth slapped with UAPA are Maoists, says Pinarayi Vijayan

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Two youth from Kozhikode, arrested for their alleged connections with Left-wing extremists, are Maoists, chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan said here on Saturday.

Pinarayi was responding to a query on the government’s stance on the two CPM cadre who are facing trial under the tough anti-terror law UAPA. “Which party cadre are you talking about? They are not CPM workers, they are Maoists,” the chief minister said.

When reminded about the chief minister’s earlier statement that the government would re-examine the matter, he said, "that examination is over. It has become clear that they are Maoists".

Alan Shuhaib and Thwaha Fazal were arrested last month and UAPA charges were pressed against them for allegedly distributing pro-Maoist pamphlets.