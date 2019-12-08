Chopper on lease: Pinarayi Vijayan defends move

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday justified the government’s decision to take a helicopter on lease for Rs 1.44 crore even as the state is going through an acute financial crisis.



Pinarayi told reporters the chopper has been taken on lease for requirements of the police force. The government has decided to sign the agreement with Pawan Hans Ltd.



He said the decision was taken after a comprehensive survey and review by a technical committee comprising IAF officials. A committee headed by the Chief Secretary had held several meetings before shortlisting the chopper.