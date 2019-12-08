CM backs Education Minister KT Jaleel in varsity row

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday backed Higher Education Minister KT Jaleel, who has been facing the heat following open strictures by Governor Arif Mohammad Khan on the condition of the state’s education sector.



“Some of the controversies relating to the higher education sector have already died down. MG University, for instance, has revoked its decision which had turned controversial. The minister had no role in the episode,” said Pinarayi.



The chief minister said the governor too has realised that the minister had no role in the controversies and had also stated it publicly. Asked about the governor’s interventions, Pinarayi said, “As chancellor, the governor will take steps if complaints are brought to his notice. There is no need to attribute any other dimension to it.” However, awarding moderation, before or after the examination, is a matter that needs to be discussed with the universities concerned, he added.