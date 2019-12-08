CM backs Education Minister KT Jaleel in varsity row

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday backed Higher Education Minister KT Jaleel, who has been facing the heat following open strictures by Governor Arif Mohammad Khan on the condition of the state’s education sector.
“Some of the controversies relating to the higher education sector have already died down. MG University, for instance, has revoked its decision which had turned controversial. The minister had no role in the episode,” said Pinarayi.
The chief minister said the governor too has realised that the minister had no role in the controversies and had also stated it publicly. Asked about the governor’s interventions, Pinarayi said, “As chancellor, the governor will take steps if complaints are brought to his notice. There is no need to attribute any other dimension to it.” However, awarding moderation, before or after the examination, is a matter that needs to be discussed with the universities concerned, he added.
THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday backed Higher Education Minister KT Jaleel, who has been facing the heat following open strictures by Governor Arif Mohammad Khan on the condition of the state’s education sector.
O
P
E
N
Comments
Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.
The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.
Latest
Kamal Haasan's party, Rajini forum won't contest in Tamil Nadu rural civic polls
Gujarat: Wife helped 3 people rape 12-year-old daughter over a year, man tells cops
Fresh protests in Manipur against Citizenship Bill
UK PM Johnson visits Hindu temple, vows to partner with PM Modi to build new India
Sri Lanka's Tamil party to discuss 13th amendment with President Gotabhaya Rajapaksa
Shane Warne awaits big pay day for his small stake in Rajasthan Royals