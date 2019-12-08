Home States Kerala

Karikkamuri Shanmughan to Bilal: Gangs of Kochi rule M-Town

These underworld stories mostly revolved around ports, airports or metro cities like Mumbai or Chennai.

Published: 08th December 2019 06:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th December 2019 06:13 AM   |  A+A-

By Shibu B S
Express News Service

KOCHI: ‘Sometimes it is good to be bad’, was the excuse given by filmmakers in the past while presenting a rough and tough gangster as the lead in a movie. The writer will cleverly justify the act and deeds of the badass hero with a dramatic flashback. Meanwhile, the new-gen films have taken the liberty of ‘not all films need to convey a social message’ and started to give a realistic portrayal of gangs and gangsters. However, the debate is always on whether glorifying the larger-than-life of the criminal and glamourising his life leave a negative influence on viewers.

“Every writer, I believe, might have faced that dilemma while penning the story of a goon or the so-called anti-hero as the central character. The moral side of the character will come under scrutiny in gangster movies. But let me ask you one thing? While narrating a tale of virtue, how can we neglect ‘vice’? It is the gravity of wickedness that glorifies the virtuous act of the hero,” said writer-filmmaker AK Sajan. Sajan’s debut movie Stop Violence (2002), scripted by AK Santhosh, is one of the widely appreciated movies in Malayalam which tells the story of gangs and organised crime. The movie has Prithviraj playing the role of Sathan, the leader of the gang nurtured by Circle Inspector Stephen.”We got the inspiration for the movie from some real-life characters.

During the late 90s and first half of 2000, the real estate sector in Kochi witnessed a boom. Many new gangs mushroomed in Kochi. To eliminate/neutralise these gangs, the police promoted or nurtured a team of goons. They infiltrated other gangs and acted as police informants,” said Sajan.

Port and airport

During the golden era of Malayalam movies, known as the golden 80s, several movies had anti-heroes as their central character. In Athirathram (1984), the central character that Mammootty played was that of  Tharadas, a don. Though the character was into smuggling, it was presented in a glorified manner and hence it was well received by film buffs. The film also elevated Mammootty to superstardom. Incidentally, Mohanlal too attained superstar status by playing the character of an underworld don in Rajavinte Makan (1986).

Irupatham Noottandu (1987) Aryan (1988), Samrajyam (1990), Abhimanyu (1991), and Mafia(1993) were some of noted Malayalam movies which had underworld dons as central characters. These underworld stories mostly revolved around ports, airports or metro cities like Mumbai or Chennai.
Kochi gangs

Post-2000, following the success of movies like Stop Violence, many gangster movies which had Kochi as the backdrop were made in Malayalam. Notable characters like Karikkamuri Shanmugham (Black-2004) and Bilal (BigB-2007), both played by Mammootty, were celebrated by cine-goers.

“The sudden stream of gangster movies in Malayalam, which have Kochi as the setting, is due to a variety of reasons. Kochi becoming the film hub of Kerala is the foremost reason. The construction boom that the city has witnessed resulted in many landowners deploying a team of goons for various purposes. For scriptwriters, the uniqueness of Kochi dialect is another attractive reason,” said writer Bipin Chandran who has penned many hit movies, including Best Actor, which narrates the tale of a school teacher who reached Fort Kochi to learn about the underworld for landing a role in a film.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Mollywood Goonda
India Matters
Representational Image. | (File | EPS)
US to start accepting H-1B visa applications from April 1
The two-year-old girl was sexually assaulted by the 35-year-old man at the tea shop.
True grit: Karnataka schoolgirl fights off sex pervert
India's skipper Virat Kohli plays a shot during the first T20 cricket match against West Indies. (Photo | PTI)
Amazing, extraterrestrial: Cricket fraternity lauds Virat Kohli
For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS, A Raja Chidambaram)
Your SBI debit card will be invalid from Jan 1, hurry up get new one now!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Fire fighters carry out rescue operations at Rani Jhansi Road after a major fire broke out, in New Delhi, Sunday morning. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi Fire Mishap: Over 40 dead and several injured
Chennai's brand new pedestrian plaza springs to life
Gallery
The four accused in the rape and murder of a 26-year-old veterinarian in Hyderabad were killed by the police in the early hours of Friday at the spot where the victim's charred body had earlier been found. Here's a timeline of events that unfolded.
'Encounter' with Hyderabad rape accused: Here's a timeline of how the events unfolded
Arterial roads of Chennai like the Anna Salai and the Poonamalle High Road, suffer from potholes, bumps and sewage stagnation among many other issues. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Anna Salai to Poonamalle, no roads - just potholes in Chennai
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp