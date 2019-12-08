Youth held for rape of minor girl

By Express News Service

KOTTAYAM: Even as the country is rocked with back-to-back sexual abuse incidents, a youth was arrested for sexually abusing a minor girl in Kanjirappally on Saturday. The arrested is Arun Suresh, alias Appu, 25, of Padiyaraparambil house, Karimbukayam.



The police said the accused abused the victim, a Class VIII student, on Thursday, after approaching her asking for water when she was alone at home.



“The girl’s mother had gone to work and her siblings were also away from home when the incident happened. The girl had just returned from school when the accused approached her by introducing himself as a friend of her elder brother and sought some water. As the girl went inside, he followed her and abused her and fled the spot,” said an official.



Soon the victim contacted her mother over the phone and disclosed the ordeal. Later at night, the victim and her family members lodged a complaint at Kanjirappally police station. After recording the victim’s statement, a case was registered against the accused under provisions of the POCSO Act and IPC Section 376.



Police added the accused committed the crime after days-long planning. He even roamed near her house to watch her closely.