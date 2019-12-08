Youth held for rape of minor girl

KOTTAYAM: Even as the country is rocked with back-to-back sexual abuse incidents, a youth was arrested for sexually abusing a minor girl in Kanjirappally on Saturday. The arrested is Arun Suresh, alias Appu, 25, of Padiyaraparambil house, Karimbukayam.
The police said the accused abused the victim, a Class VIII student, on Thursday, after approaching her asking for water when she was alone at home.
“The girl’s mother had gone to work and her siblings were also away from home when the incident happened. The girl had just returned from school when the accused approached her by introducing himself as a friend of her elder brother and sought some water. As the girl went inside, he followed her and abused her and fled the spot,” said an official.
Soon the victim contacted her mother over the phone and disclosed the ordeal. Later at night, the victim and her family members lodged a complaint at Kanjirappally police station. After recording the victim’s statement, a case was registered against the accused under provisions of the POCSO Act and IPC Section 376.
Police added the accused committed the crime after days-long planning. He even roamed near her house to watch her closely.
KOTTAYAM: Even as the country is rocked with back-to-back sexual abuse incidents, a youth was arrested for sexually abusing a minor girl in Kanjirappally on Saturday. The arrested is Arun Suresh, alias Appu, 25, of Padiyaraparambil house, Karimbukayam.
O
P
E
N
Comments
Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.
The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.
Latest
Kamal Haasan's party, Rajini forum won't contest in Tamil Nadu rural civic polls
Gujarat: Wife helped 3 people rape 12-year-old daughter over a year, man tells cops
Fresh protests in Manipur against Citizenship Bill
UK PM Johnson visits Hindu temple, vows to partner with PM Modi to build new India
Sri Lanka's Tamil party to discuss 13th amendment with President Gotabhaya Rajapaksa
Shane Warne awaits big pay day for his small stake in Rajasthan Royals