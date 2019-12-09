27-year-old mother, unborn child die due to alleged medical negligence in Thiruvananthapuram

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A 27-year-old woman and her unborn child died in an alleged case of medical negligence at a private hospital in Thiruvananthapuram on Monday.

The Medical College Police, who have registered a case in the incident, said that the deceased has been identified as Greeshma, a resident of Chirayinkeezhu.

She was undergoing treatment at the Credence Hospital in Ulloor. The authorities treating her said that since the woman developed complications followed by which she was referred to the KIMS Hospital. Greeshma who was taken to KIMS was declared dead-on-arrival.

The police, who confiscated the medical records of Greeshma, said that more details could be divulged only after a post-mortem examination.