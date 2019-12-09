AMMA executive committee to hear Shane Nigam’s version

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA) has asked actor Shane Nigam to meet its available executive committee members and present his defence on the ban imposed by the Producers’ Association.

The AMMA office-bearers have also decided to meet the representatives of Film Employees Federation of Kerala (FEFKA) before deciding the date to meet the producers.

“We think it is necessary to know about Shane’s version of the incidents and his plans. As the film body which represents actors, AMMA will take only a collective decision. We will convene an available executive committee meet and ask Shane to attend. Then we will meet FEFKA office-bearers to decide on issues like which film can be completed in Shane’s current hairdo. After that we will meet the office-bearers of Kerala Film Producers Association,” said AMMA secretary Edavela Babu.

The producers said they will not lift the ban that they had imposed on the actor for altering his hairstyle while shooting for movies Qurbani and Veyil hadn’t finished. However, the KFPA office-bearers said that they had no objection to releasing Shane’s movie Valiya Perunnal.