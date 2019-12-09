CPM ignored EK Nayanar on 100th birth anniversary, claims wife

By Express News Service

KOCHI: On the occasion of the 100th birth anniversary of Communist leader and former Kerala Chief Minister EK Nayanar, his wife Sarada Teacher on Monday alleged that the CPM and the LDF led government has ignored his legacy.

In an interview allotted to a television channel here, Sarada Teacher said the CPM did not take the initiative to organise any event in connection with the 100th birthday of the leader which falls on December 9. "I do not know what happened to the CPM. If Kodiyeri (CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan) and the Chief Minister do not have time to devote for organising an event in memory of the leader, then other CPM leaders could have volunteered for it," she said.

She added that the functioning of the EK Nayanar Academy in Kannur town is not heading in the right direction. "The Academy is not undertaking any initiatives to keep the memories of Nayanar afresh. Then what is the purpose of such an academy? The people will ask what the party did with the amount collected for the Acadamy. I have already brought the issue to the notice of the Kannur district secretary MV Jayarajan. I did not even feel like visiting the Academy. Even the statue constructed at Academy does not have any resemblance with Nayanar," she said.

She also said there is not even a single statue of EK Nayanar in the state capital. "Not even his name is mentioned anywhere in the city, where the secretariat is situated. Though I have conveyed my protest against this negligence to Thiruvanathpuram Mayor, there was no use," she said.