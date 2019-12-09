Home States Kerala

CPM ignored EK Nayanar on 100th birth anniversary, claims wife

Sarada Teacher also said that the functioning of the EK Nayanar Academy in Kannur town is not heading in the right direction.

Published: 09th December 2019 08:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th December 2019 08:38 PM   |  A+A-

EK Nayanar's wife Sarada teacher with Pinarayi Vijayan, MA Baby and EP Jayarajan. (File Photo | NP Jayan, EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: On the occasion of the 100th birth anniversary of Communist leader and former Kerala Chief Minister EK Nayanar, his wife Sarada Teacher on Monday alleged that the CPM and the LDF led government has ignored his legacy.

In an interview allotted to a television channel here, Sarada Teacher said the CPM did not take the initiative to organise any event in connection with the 100th birthday of the leader which falls on December 9. "I do not know what happened to the CPM. If Kodiyeri (CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan) and the Chief Minister do not have time to devote for organising an event in memory of the leader, then other CPM leaders could have volunteered for it," she said.

She added that the functioning of the EK Nayanar Academy in Kannur town is not heading in the right direction. "The Academy is not undertaking any initiatives to keep the memories of Nayanar afresh.  Then what is the purpose of such an academy? The people will ask what the party did with the amount collected for the Acadamy. I have already brought the issue to the notice of the Kannur district secretary MV Jayarajan. I did not even feel like visiting the Academy. Even the statue constructed at Academy does not have any resemblance with Nayanar," she said.

She also said there is not even a single statue of EK Nayanar in the state capital. "Not even his name is mentioned anywhere in the city, where the secretariat is situated.   Though I have conveyed my protest against this negligence to Thiruvanathpuram Mayor, there was no use," she said.  

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
EK Nayanar CPM LDF LDF government Kodiyeri Balakrishnan Pinarayi Vijayan EK Nayanar Academy
India Matters
Image of elderly citizens for representation purpose. (File| EPS)
Planning to retire early? here's a tip, limit your annual withdrawals
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
From December 16, you can make NEFT transfers 24x7
A class X dropout, Akash only recently that bought his own ambulance.
TN ambulance driver with 3-year-old patient covers 90 km in 70 minutes
Indian batsman Shivam Dube plays a shot during the second T20 cricket match against West Indies at Greenfield International Cricket Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram. (EPS| BP Deepu)
Capable of hitting six on any ground, says Shivam Dube

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mohammad Azharuddin, Mohammad Asaduddin, Sania Mirza and her father invite CM Chandrasekhar Rao for the wedding.
Mohammad Azharuddin's son to marry Sania Mirza's sister
Sitaram Yechury arrives for the press conference on Monday. (Photo | arun kumar)
The constitution is being altered by a Bill: Sitaram Yechury on Citizenship Amendment Bill
Gallery
The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019 was passed in the Lok Sabha on December 9 with 311 in favour and 80 voting against it. (Photo | PTI)
All you need to know about the Citizenship Bill which has sparked an uproar in Parliament -- and outside
'Gully Boy' dominated the Star Screen Awards 2019. (Photo | Alia Bhatt/Ranveer Singh Instagram)
Star Screen Awards 2019: Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt win top awards for Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp