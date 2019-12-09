Home States Kerala

New Kerala BJP chief by January

Sobha Surendran, M T Ramesh and K Surendran engaged in a chat during the BJP state core committee meeting held in Kochi on Sunday | A Sanesh

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The meeting of the BJP’s core committee held here on Sunday to finalise the name of the new state president failed to reach a consensus. The meeting considered mainly four names -- former party state president Kummanam Rajasekharan, and party state general secretaries K Surendran, M T Ramesh and Sobha Surendran.

According to sources, a final decision in this regard will be taken by the end of this month or early January. The president’s post has been vacant since the resignation of P S Sreedharan Pillai, who was appointed the Mizoram Governor in October.

The name of Surendran was backed by the faction headed by Union Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan, while Ramesh’s name came up with the support of former state BJP chief P K Krishnadas. O Rajagopal, MLA, suggested Sobha Surendran as the new president. However, the hour-long meeting failed to reach a consensus.

The party’s national leadership wants to end the stalemate as soon as possible. Hence, further talks will be held in the presence of G V L Narasimha Rao, MP, after taking into consideration the views of RSS leadership in this regard.

Sunday’s core committee meeting was chaired by party’s national general secretary (organisation) B L Santhosh.

Meanwhile, the procedures for organisational elections have commenced. The presidents of mandalam committees will be appointed by December 21-22 followed by the election of district presidents by December 30.

