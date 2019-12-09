Woman scribes to take out march today

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Kerala chapter of Network of Women in India (NWMI), a collective of women scribes, will hold a march to the Press Club on Monday demanding ouster of Club secretary M Radhakrishnan from the post. Radhakrishnan was arrested by the police on Thursday on charges of assaulting a woman journalist in a moral policing incident. In a statement issued to the media, NWMI said the Press Club is yet to take action against its secretary despite him being arraigned in the case.

The NWMI also demanded revoking of Radhakrishnan’s primary Club membership. Various women outfits will also join the protest march, the NWMI release said.

WCC gives its backing

Extending its support to the woman journalist who was allegedly subjected to moral policing by Thiruvananthapuram Press Club Secretary M Radhakrishnan, the Women in Cinema Collective (WCC) said the act of the accused was an intrusion into the private life of a person. “This cannot be allowed to happen,” the WCC said on its Facebook page.