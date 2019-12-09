Home States Kerala

Woman scribes to take out march today

The NWMI also demanded revoking of Radhakrishnan’s primary Club membership. 

Published: 09th December 2019 02:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th December 2019 02:12 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Kerala chapter of Network of Women in India (NWMI), a collective of women scribes, will hold a march to the Press Club on Monday demanding ouster of Club secretary M Radhakrishnan from the post. Radhakrishnan was arrested by the police on Thursday on charges of assaulting a woman journalist in a moral policing incident. In a statement issued to the media, NWMI said the Press Club is yet to take action against its secretary despite him being arraigned in the case.

The NWMI also demanded revoking of Radhakrishnan’s primary Club membership. Various women outfits will also join the protest march, the NWMI release said.

WCC gives its backing

Extending its support to the woman journalist who was allegedly subjected to moral policing by Thiruvananthapuram Press Club Secretary M Radhakrishnan, the Women in Cinema Collective (WCC) said the act of the accused was an intrusion into the private life of a person. “This cannot be allowed to happen,” the WCC said on its Facebook page.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kerala women scribe protesxt
India Matters
Image of elderly citizens for representation purpose. (File| EPS)
Planning to retire early? here's a tip, limit your annual withdrawals
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
From December 16, you can make NEFT transfers 24x7
A class X dropout, Akash only recently that bought his own ambulance.
TN ambulance driver with 3-year-old patient covers 90 km in 70 minutes
Indian batsman Shivam Dube plays a shot during the second T20 cricket match against West Indies at Greenfield International Cricket Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram. (EPS| BP Deepu)
Capable of hitting six on any ground, says Shivam Dube

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi Fire: Search for missing Bihar teenager ends in morgue
JNU students lathi-charged during protest march to Rashtrapati Bhavan
Gallery
South Africa's Zozibini Tunzi was crowned Miss Universe 2019. (Photo | AFP)
All you need to know about 2019 Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi
As interim Congress chief Sonia Gandhi turns 73 today, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the veteran politician. (File Photo | EPS and PTI)
Happy birthday Sonia Gandhi: Check out some rare photos of the veteran Congress leader
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp