Talks end after actor Shane Nigam calls producers mentally sick

Earlier, while speaking to media at the IFFK venue in Thiruvananthapuram, Shane attacked the KFPA saying it was reluctant to hear his version.

Published: 10th December 2019 06:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th December 2019 06:31 AM   |  A+A-

Actor Shane Nigam.

By Express News Service

KOCHI/THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Irked by actor Shane Nigam’s comments, mainly against producers, on Monday, the office-bearers of Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (A.M.M.A.) and Film Employees Federation of Kerala (FEFKA) have decided to back out from the compromise talks to lift the ban imposed by Kerala Film Producers Association (KFPA) on the actor.

Earlier, while speaking to media at the IFFK venue in Thiruvananthapuram, Shane attacked the KFPA saying it was reluctant to hear his version. He said he pins his hopes on A.M.M.A. and alleged both FEFKA and KFPA are interested only in unilateral talks.

“I’m not a radio. I can’t always sit silent and listen to the comments made by the producers. KFPA was not ready to hear my version at the meetings,” said Shane.

“As far as the film Veyil is concerned, the movie’s director and cinematographer had harassed me. I’ve evidence to prove this. I didn’t make any mistake. I had a discussion only with (A.M.M.A office-bearers) Edavela Babu and actor Siddique. I’ve cut my hair as a protest. This is my style. I doubt the producers have suffered not mental trauma but mental illness,” he said.

Shane, accompanied by his mother, was in the capital city to attend the screening of his movies Ishq and Kumbalangi Nights at IFFK. He later met Film Minister A K Balan at his official residence.When Shane was giving his version, the office-bearers of A.M.M.A. and FEFKA were holding a meeting in Kochi to discuss the steps to solve the tussle between Shane and producers.

“Shane’s remarks were highly provocative. If he is making such controversial statements, the film bodies are left with no other option but to close the chapter, leaving the whole issue midway. An official statement by A.M.M.A. is likely to be issued after the executive committee,” said a source.

The issue between Shane and the producers had flared up on November 28, resulting in KFPA imposing a ban on the actor for altering his hairstyle while shoot for two movies was on. They also alleged Shane’s habit of indiscipline had crossed all limits and decided to stop signing him for future projects.

Govt will intervene only if requested to: Balan
T’Puram: The state government will intervene in the ongoing stand-off between the Kerala Film Producers’ Association and actor Shane Nigam only if either of the parties requests for assistance, said Culture Minister A K Balan here on Monday. He was talking to the reporters after meeting Shane at his official residence.

