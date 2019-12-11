Home States Kerala

It’s another case of govt extravaganza: Chennithala

He said that it would have been better if the student leaders were sent abroad for training after bringing in peace on campuses.

Published: 11th December 2019 06:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th December 2019 06:25 AM   |  A+A-

UDF leader Ramesh Chennithala (L) and Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan

UDF leader Ramesh Chennithala (L) and Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala has charged that the state government is continuing squandering public money on unnecessary matters and its decision to send college union chairpersons to Cardiff University in the UK for a training programme is another instance of its spending spree. 

He said that immediately after the chief minister and his entourage came back after a foreign trip, spending a huge sum of money from the exchequer, the government was spending another `1.25 crore to send 70 college union chairpersons to the UK. The opposition leader said that a majority of these chairpersons hailed from the SFI and this student organisation was conducting physical intimidation in the name of student politics. “Criminal student leaders of University College are a law unto themselves and the police cannot apprehend students accused in criminal cases even though they participate in public demonstrations,” Chennithala said.

He said that it would have been better if the student leaders were sent abroad for training after bringing in peace on campuses. He charged that while the state was facing an acute financial crisis, spending taxpayers’ money on such extravaganza was against the people.The senior Congress leader said that the money spent on the travel and other expenses of student leaders was generated from the funds transferred by the central government for improving the academic standards of the state. 

Chennithala asked whether the government of the state had any responsibility towards the people of the state and pointed out instances of extravaganza in buying bullet-proof vehicles, hiring helicopters and ministers and the CM embarking on foreign jaunts.

Chennithala said that the local self-government bodies of the state have almost ceased functioning for the past one and a half months and added that no bills were cleared in November. He also said that the plan utilisation of the local self-government bodies was only 30.21 per cent.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ramesh Chennithala
India Matters
A man walks past the Asian Development Bank (ADB) headquarters in Manila (File photo | Reuters)
ADB trims India's GDP growth forecast to 5.1 per cent in FY20
Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo | AFP)
Privacy Bill allows govt agencies get data from firms sans users' consent
Abhijit Banerjee of India receives the Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences in Memory of Alfred Nobel from King Carl Gustaf of Sweden. (Photo | AP)
Abhijit Banerjee, Esther Duflo turn up in dhoti, saree to receive Nobel
For representational purposes
Cool ride: Bengaluru techie goes on air with new-gen helmet

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Army on standby in Assam, internet suspended, curfew in Guwahati
Coimbatore: Women stage mock 'oppari' to protest against onion price hike
Gallery
Viswanathan Anand not only excelled beyond expectations, but with his consistency over the years, he has earned a place among the all-time greats of the game. Here are some lesser-known facts about the soft-spoken champion.
Viswanathan Anand turns 50: Here are some lesser-known facts about the chess wizard
The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019 was passed in the Lok Sabha on December 9 with 311 in favour and 80 voting against it. (Photo | PTI)
All you need to know about the Citizenship Bill which has sparked an uproar in Parliament -- and outside
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp