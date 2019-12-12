Home States Kerala

IUML to challenge Citizenship Bill in Supreme Court

The Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) leadership on Wednesday said they would challenge the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019, in the Supreme Court.

IUML Leader PK Kunhalikutty

IUML Leader PK Kunhalikutty (Express Photo | A Sanesh)

By Express News Service

MALAPPURAM: The Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) leadership on Wednesday said they would challenge the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019, in the Supreme Court. To take legal advice on the matter, a delegation of the IUML, including PK Kunhalikutty, MP, and  P V Abdul Wahab, Rajya Sabha MP, met senior lawyer and Congress leader Kapil Sibal in Delhi on Tuesday. They discussed the legal points to challenge the Bill in the Apex Court.

“Sibal was very positive about the legal fight against the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019. We will file an affidavit challenging the Bill in the Supreme Court on Thursday morning. If a senior lawyer like him support us, we are confident of scrapping the new Act,” said a source with the IUML in Delhi. The IUML members also said the Bill is against the nature of the Constitution of India.

“Sibal will stress the principles of the constitutions to challenge the Bill in the apex court,” the source said. Meanwhile, in the Rajya Sabha, Abdul Wahab vehemently opposed the Bill. He asked to scrap the Bill as it is inhumane and discriminatory and against all the ethos and values of the country. “If we pass the Bill, it will be the final nail on the coffin of Indian democracy,” said Wahab.

CM: Bill has shattered concept of secularism
T’Puram: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on Wednesday that the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019, passed by the Sangh Parivar forces in Parliament has shattered the concept of secularism.  The black law is a plot by the RSS to divide the people on religious lines. He called for strong resistance against the fascist moves by the BJP.

CPM to conduct protest meet
T’Puram: The CPM state secretariat has urged the people to protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill. “It is part of the RSS agenda to make India a Hindu country. The announcement to give citizenship on the basis of religion is a blatant violation of article 14(1) of the Constitution,” the secretariat said in a statement. The secretariat opined that the amendment was aimed at shifting people’s focus from rising unemployment and poverty. The party will conduct a protest meet in front of a central government office under the limits of every local committee on December 13. Protest meetings and marches will be conducted across the state.

