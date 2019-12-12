Home States Kerala

Places of worship cold to taking food safety licence for offerings

Sri Padmanabhaswamy, Guruvayur, Sabarimala temples take registration; majority of other Hindu shrines, churches and mosques ignore the FSSAI directive

Published: 12th December 2019 06:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th December 2019 06:19 AM   |  A+A-

By Anilkumar T
Express News Service

KOCHI: The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India’s (FSSAI) directive to the churches, mosques and temples in the state to take food safety licence or registration to distribute ‘prasadam’ and offerings has received a lukewarm response. Though the state food safety department which started implementing the ‘Blissful Hygienic Offering to God’ (Bhog) campaign a year ago, only 1,652 PoWs (places of worship) have taken the registration from the department.

As per the rough estimate prepared by the department, over 15,000 worship centres in the state serve food to the devotees as ‘prasadam’. “The Bhog drive is an initiative by FSSAI to encourage places of worship to adopt and maintain food safety and hygiene as well as convey food safety messages through such places to the people to follow as responsible citizens. Though we have approached religious heads to bring the PoWs under the Food Safety and Standards Act, they are reluctant to take the registration. Most of them didn’t want to come under the radar of the food safety department,” said an official.

As per the information sourced from the department, only religious centres in Ernakulam and Thiruvananthapuram have taken the move positively. Of the 1,652 centres that registered, Ernakulam district received registration of nearly 200 and Thiruvananthapuram 320 centres. The major worship centres such as Sri Padmanabhaswamy, Guruvayur and Sabarimala temples have taken the registration.
“Since we can’t initiate any penal action against the authorities, the implementation can be done only through the regular campaign. There are some religious organisations like Malankara Mar Thoma Syrian Church which have positively received the move. The Mar Thoma Church has taken the registration for all its churches. We are working hard to implement Bhog in all PoWS,” said Alex K.Isaac, Assistant Commissioner of Food Safety, Thiruvananthapuram.

Meanwhile, the Food Safety Commissioner has directed all district collectors to convene a meeting of the representatives of all worship centres to make them aware of the rules. “We will convene a meeting of the stakeholders on February 5 to discuss the implementation of Bhog. The authorities can take the registration at the meeting,” said Ernakulam Collector S Suhas.

The FSSAI introduced the project after 13 people died and 130 others fell ill after consuming ‘prasadam’ from a temple in Karnataka.

Dr Rathan U Kelkar, Commissioner of Food Safety, was unavailable for comments.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
FSSAI
India Matters
A man walks past the Asian Development Bank (ADB) headquarters in Manila (File photo | Reuters)
ADB trims India's GDP growth forecast to 5.1 per cent in FY20
Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo | AFP)
Privacy Bill allows govt agencies get data from firms sans users' consent
Abhijit Banerjee of India receives the Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences in Memory of Alfred Nobel from King Carl Gustaf of Sweden. (Photo | AP)
Abhijit Banerjee, Esther Duflo turn up in dhoti, saree to receive Nobel
For representational purposes
Cool ride: Bengaluru techie goes on air with new-gen helmet

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
BJP leader Subramanian Swamy (File | PTI)
It's stupid for opposition to demand Bill to incorporate Muslim minorities too: Subramanian Swamy
Assam Pradesh Congress Committee President and Rajya Sabha MP Ripun Bora (Photo| ANI)
Assam paralyzed since 48 hours: Ripun Bora
Gallery
Viswanathan Anand not only excelled beyond expectations, but with his consistency over the years, he has earned a place among the all-time greats of the game. Here are some lesser-known facts about the soft-spoken champion.
Viswanathan Anand turns 50: Here are some lesser-known facts about the chess wizard
The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019 was passed in the Lok Sabha on December 9 with 311 in favour and 80 voting against it. (Photo | PTI)
All you need to know about the Citizenship Bill which has sparked an uproar in Parliament -- and outside
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp