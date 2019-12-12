Home States Kerala

Price of onions likely to come down in coming days

The price of onions, which was Rs 140 a kilo for almost a week, is likely to come down in the coming days.

Onions piled up (file) Expess

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The price of onions, which was Rs 140 a kilo for almost a week, is likely to come down in the coming days. Traders believe that the price will come to the Rs 80 to Rs 90 range next week if the imported onions can be brought in from other states.

“The price of one kilo of onions in supermarkets and vegetable shops was between Rs 120 and Rs 140 on Wednesday in Ernakulam. However, many small-scale vendors are now bringing in the commodity from Pollachi and they are selling it for Rs 110 per kg,” said Abdul Vaheed, a vegetable wholesale dealer in Kochi.

“With the Centre  planning to import more than one lakh metric tonnes of onions from Egypt, we hope the price will come down to below one hundred margin next week,” he said.

Can’t intervene to arrest price hike: High Court
Kochi: The High Court has observed that it cannot initiate steps to control hike in prices of onion and garlic as it is a policy decision of the government. The division bench issued the order on a petition filed by Manu Roy seeking a directive to the Centre and state governments to take steps to control the rise in prices.

