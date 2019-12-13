Home States Kerala

CAB makes me uncomfortable, says noted author M Mukundan

Author and literary critic M Mukundan came out heavily against the Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB) that was passed by both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha.

Writer M Mukundan interacts with students, following a talk organised by the Malayalam Department of Maharaja’s College in Ernakulam on Thursday | A SANESH

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Author and literary critic M Mukundan came out heavily against the Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB) that was passed by both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha. According to him, the era that we are living in is the ‘Asura period’ and the bill that was passed in both the Houses of Parliament makes him very uncomfortable. The author was addressing students during a talk that was organised by the Malayalam Department of Maharaja’s College on Thursday.

“I don’t believe in spontaneous reactions. But I signed the memorandum that was brought out by the writers against the bill. However, the anxieties of this era will reflect in my writings,” he said. According to him, when he began his literary journey, he was just 25. “Then I concentrated only on the person. During Thakazhi’s era, the woes of society featured high in my writings.

However, later on, I understood that man is more important than either a person or society,” he said. “This understanding completely transformed my writing. However, tomorrow’s writing might be penned by artificial intelligence. Today, technology is constantly trying to make writers obsolete. If in the past, all the famous books were based on imaginations of the authors, today readers love stories that smell of real people,” he said.

