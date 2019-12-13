Citizenship Amendment Act: CM and Opposition leader to lead joint protest in Kerala

By Express News Service

THIRUVANTHAPURAM: Kerala is all set to launch joint protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act.

Both the state government and the Opposition will hold a joint Satyagraha in the state capital on Monday to demand the withdrawal of the Act.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala, cabinet ministers and leaders from various political parties will attend the unique protest to be held at the Martyrs' Column at 10 am. The decision to hold joint agitations was taken after the Chief Minister and the Opposition leader held talks over phone.

We are all set for a joint agitation, as the Citizenship Amendment Act, which seeks to butcher our secular ethos and equality, has given rise to major concerns among the masses, said the Chief Minister's Office.

Prominent people from socio-cultural, literary and art sectors in addition to various political parties and other organisations too will address the Satyagraha.

"The Citizenship Amendment Bill passed by the Parliament the other day, as per the Sangh Parivar agenda, has ignited major agitations and resentment among the people all across the country. This is an attempt to divide people in the name of religion. There is a major concern spreading among the common man. Kerala has already made it clear that the bill is anti-constitutional and cannot be implemented. The Constitution and its values should be protected," said the CMO in a statement.

Earlier, CM Vijayan along with Chief Ministers of West Bengal, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh had termed the law "unconstitutional".

The Kerala CM also extended his support to the widespread protests against the bill in various parts of the country, especially in the Northeast. "The protests are natural. But it should be taken care that such protests don't get out of hand," he had said.

