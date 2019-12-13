Home States Kerala

Kerala launches two welfare schemes to support differently-abled persons

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government on Thursday unveiled two social welfare schemes - ‘Vijayamritham’ and ‘Sahachari’ to honour differently-abled people as well as NSS, NCC and Student Police Cadet (SPC) units working for their care and welfare. The ‘Vijayamritham’ scheme has been introduced to provide financial assistance for differently-abled people who battled odds and scored high marks in degree, PG and professional courses.

Differently-abled students of government or government-approved educational institutions, as well as students of parallel colleges and distance education programmes, are eligible under the scheme. Such students should have passed degree, PG or professional courses in the first chance. For degree courses, the candidate should have scored at least 60% (for arts subjects) and 80% (for science subjects).

For PG and professional courses, the students should have scored at least 60% marks. A total of 15 persons will be selected from each district (10 for degree courses and five for PG or professional courses). While students who have passed degree courses with the above criteria will be given cash awards of Rs 8,000, those who have passed PG or professional courses will be given Rs 10,000. Sahachari scheme The scheme has been evolved to honour groups that assist people, with over 40% disability, in their studies and other tasks.

NSS/NCC and SPC units are considered for the award for assisting differently-abled students in their studies at their respective educational institutions and also for conducting various programmes such as medical camps for their welfare. Three best NSS, NCC or SPC units will be selected for the award with each being given a cash award of Rs 10,000 each besides certificates and plaques.

differently-abled persons
