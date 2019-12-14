Home States Kerala

Miffed by judiciary, Kerala Minister Sudhakaran hits back

A 23-year old youth was run over by a truck when his bike hit an iron barricade, which warned people of a hole in the main road at Kochi.

Published: 14th December 2019 01:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th December 2019 01:54 PM   |  A+A-

Kerala Minister G Sudhakaran

Kerala Minister G Sudhakaran (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)

By IANS

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala Minister G. Sudhakaran has said it not fair to blame the state government solely on the issues related to condition of roads, a day after the Kerala High Court came down heavily on the matter.

A 23-year old youth on Thursday was run over by a truck when his bike hit an iron barricade, which warned people of a hole in the main road at Kochi.

Sudhakaran while speaking at a function said that it was not fair to generalise things.

"It's not fair to blame the Finance Minister and PWD Minister. Generalising things won't be good. In this issue, the Kerala Water Authority is solely responsible and action should be taken against it. Criticism should be levelled against the wrongdoers," said Sudhakaran.

"Look into the huge pendency of the cases in the courts in Kerala. It's because there is a shortage of judges and facilities. Does it mean, that they (judges) are not doing their jobs? Our government has the highest regards for the judiciary and during our tenure we have spent Rs 700 crore for the judiciary in building infrastructure," he added.

On Friday, Justice Devan Ramachandran of the Kerala High Court apologised to the family members of the victim.

The angry judge asked the advocate general, "how many more should die before the concerned authorities act?"

The judge then said that it is a shame that no action has been taken despite the intervention of the court on this issue, saying if this continues, then the concerned authorities will be personally liable and even seven generations' incomes won't be enough as compensation.

The court appointed a three-member amicus curiae and asked them to submit a report on the condition of roads in Kochi by December 20.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kerala Sudhakaran
India Matters
The wayside eatery run by students at Thuravoor. (Photo | EPS)
To help classmate's sister, 32 college students in Kerala open roadside eatery, sell and serve food
Telecom companies Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea and Reliance Jio (File Photos)
Airtel, Vodafone and Jio have new recharge plans, see which one is the cheapest! 
K Jayalakshmi
Family's sole breadwinner, grit propels this TN government school girl to NASA
FASTag sticker
Owing to shortage of chips in tags, Centre defers FASTag implementation by a month

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Anti-Citizenship Act protest intensifies in Bengal, station vandalised, vehicles torched in Howrah
Modi government wants to divide the Indians: Sonia slams BJP on Citizenship Act
Gallery
Recently Twitter had released the list of top 10 most tweeted hashtags of 2019. As Lok Sabha Elections 2019 bagged the top spot, here is the complete list. (Photo | Agencies)
Vijay's Bigil to Ayodhya Verdict: Top 10 most tweeted hashtags in India in 2019
As Indian football legend Bhaichung Bhutia turns a year older, let us take a look at some rare snaps of the 'Sikkimese Sniper'. (File Photo | AP and PTI)
Happy birthday Bhaichung Bhutia: Check out some rare photos of the 'Sikkimese Sniper'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp