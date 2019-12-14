By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The government has effected a minor relaxation in treasury payments. An order issued on Friday said all bills and cheques for up to a maximum of Rs one lakh, submitted till December 7, are to be cleared immediately. Finance Department sources said the decision was to help offices struggling to make routine petty payments.

An earlier order from the Finance Department had directed the treasuries to switch to “item-wise” clearance of bills. Accordingly, bills under selected heads were only being cleared. All development works under plan and non-plan funds were delayed owing to the restriction.

As many as 31 payment heads were exempted from the restriction.They include government’s HR-related payments, pension, payments related to disaster relief, Sabarimala pilgrimage, statutory and committed payments.