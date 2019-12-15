Home States Kerala

Congress, CPM join hands to protest against Citizenship Act

KPCC has already chalked out the campaign programmes across the state and has also partnered the Indian Union Muslim League for these programmes.

Published: 15th December 2019

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state Congress will conduct public awareness programmes across the state against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act. In a rare unity of purpose, the party has teamed with the ruling CPM and other political parties opposing CAA for a joint campaign event on December 16th at the state capital. The event would be attended by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, his cabinet colleagues and other LDF leaders. Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala said that Congress and UDF would join hands with the CPM and Left front to oppose the Act. 

KPCC has already chalked out the campaign programmes across the state and has also partnered the Indian Union Muslim League for these programmes.“The minority Muslim community has always reposed its faith in Congress and across the country, the party is with them against this draconian Bill. In Kerala, we will organise awareness programmes across the state on how the Muslim minorities have been left out in the bill,” a senior Congress leader told TNSE. However, all within the Congress are not happy with the party teaming up with the CPM for the 16th December programme. 

“Congress could have easily conducted the protest programme with its UDF coalition partners. There was no need for the party to join hands with the CPM. Now the chief minister and other ministers will garner attention at the expense of the Congress and UDF leadership and will provide an opportunity for the CPM to mend their strained relationship with the minority Muslim community resulting in the heavy drubbing of the left front in the last general elections,” a KPCC secretary told TNSE.

Party leadership is also of the opinion that a proper awareness has to be created among the youths and students on the pitfalls of the Bill. The youth and student organisations will also be given the responsibility to conduct programmes in their areas of organizational work.

