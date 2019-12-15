Thrissur roads remain in miserable state

Gopika Varrier By

Express News Service

THRISSUR: With the pipe laying works under AMRUT project progresses in the city, the major roads are still in a bad condition. The corporation had dug up roads including High Road, Pallikulam Road and Mundupalam-Sakthan Round Road for laying the pipelines. While the civic body conducted maintenance work of those roads that come under its purview, despite public protests, the PWD is yet to asphalt the roads.

Due to the bad condition of the roads leading to Swaraj Round, commuters have to bear the brunt of annoying traffic snarl-ups for hours. The bad condition of roads is also leading to a spurt in the number of accidents. This year, three people lost their lives in accidents at Sakthan Stand which forced the corporation to install a foot overbridge.

Thrissur Railway Passengers Association general secretary P Krishnakumar said a coordinated effort from all departments was necessary to bring down number of accidents. “All departments should coordinate the repair work. Technical upgrading of departments is a must so that if there are issues like pipe bursts, the officials concerned get the alert digitally and work can be started without wasting time,” he added.