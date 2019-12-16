Home States Kerala

Actor abduction case: Court allows actor Dileep to view victim's visuals on December 19

Dileep also requested to arrange an exclusive session to examine the authenticity of the visuals on Thursday.

Mollywood actor Dileep

Mollywood actor Dileep (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Additional Special Sessions Court on Monday decided to permit Mollywood star Dileep accused in actor abduction to view the visuals of the victim at court on Thursday.

Dileep's counsel B Raman Pillai also filed a petition revealing the identity of an expert who will examine the victim's visuals recorded in a mobile memory card as directed by the Supreme Court when the accused approached for receiving a copy of the visuals.

The court will give an order in the petition on the confidentiality of the expert on Tuesday.

Dileep also requested to arrange an exclusive session to examine the authenticity of the visuals on Thursday.

On February 17, 2017, a Mollywood actress was abducted by a gang and was molested inside a moving vehicle. Her videos were also recorded. An FIR was registered at the Nedumbassery police station on the same day. Dileep was arrested by the Special Investigation Team on July 10, 2017.

The court orally observed that it has no plan to allocate several days for video examination as Supreme Court has directed to ensure that attempts to protract the trial should not be entertained. The court will also give its order in the plea by Dileep to permit-three experts to examine the visuals on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, three other accused persons- Pulsar Suni, Martin Antony and Manikandan filed petitions for an opportunity to examine the visuals of the victim and for ensuring its authenticity.

Pulsar Suni, Martin and Manikandan have asked to view the visuals in the presence of their counsels and they did not engage any experts for assistance.

The court will give an order on the petitions seeking permission to view the videos on Tuesday.

As many as 10 persons are to face trial in the case of which five, including Dileep, are out on bail.
 

