Home States Kerala

Citizenship Act stir: Ruling front, UDF unite in protest; students take to streets

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan faced the wrath of protestors when students of Cochin University waved black flags and blocked his vehicle at the university’s entrance gate.

Published: 17th December 2019 06:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th December 2019 10:02 AM   |  A+A-

Students protest against the recently passed CAA

Students protest against the recently passed CAA. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Kerala on Monday witnessed massive protest against Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) with students of various universities and colleges taking to streets across the state and the ruling LDF and opposition UDF coming together in state capital to organise a hunger strike demanding withdrawal of the Act.

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan faced the wrath of protestors when students of Cochin University waved black flags and blocked his vehicle at the university’s entrance gate. The governor had come for vice-chancellors’ conference.

ALSO READ: PIB expresses regret over 'personal tweet' from its official handle supporting protestors in Delhi

The hunger strike ‘Kerala’s Democratic Resistance’ at Martyrs’ Square in Thiruvananthapuram was led by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala. Various leaders took part in the strike.Binary said the RSS’ agenda to strip the country of its secular character and turn it into a theocratic state would not be allowed. 

‘Central govt curtailing people’s rights’

“If secularism needs to be protected, attempts to determine citizenship on the basis of religion should be stopped,” Pinarayi said.Chennithala said: “They (BJP government) know that if India’s secularism is wrecked, its democracy too can be easily undermined. The Centre is curtailing the rights of the people to respond and protest,” he said.

VIEW GALLERY: Delhi Police crackdown of protesting Jamia students draws flak

In Palakkad, various youth organisations took out protest marches while students staged protests at Government Victoria College and Government Sanskrit College, Pattambi. The Muslim Students Federation, Kerala State Sunni Students’ Federation and Samastha Kerala Sunni Students Federation organised a protest march to the Kasaragod railway station while DYFI blocked the national highway in the town. 

Students of Central University of Kerala in Kasaragod boycotted classes. Trains were blocked by the DYFI and Youth Congress in Kozhikode. Teachers and staff of Calicut university staged protest on its premises.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Citizenship act Citizenship Amendment Act Kerala Protests
India Matters
The wayside eatery run by students at Thuravoor. (Photo | EPS)
To help classmate's sister, 32 college students in Kerala open roadside eatery, sell and serve food
Telecom companies Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea and Reliance Jio (File Photos)
Airtel, Vodafone and Jio have new recharge plans, see which one is the cheapest! 
K Jayalakshmi
Family's sole breadwinner, grit propels this TN government school girl to NASA
FASTag sticker
Owing to shortage of chips in tags, Centre defers FASTag implementation by a month

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Jamia student recalls barbaric assault by police officers in university library
Peaceful protest outside Jamia varsity against Citizenship Amendment Act
Gallery
Protests against the Citizenship Act singed Delhi on Sunday with students of Jamia Millia Islamia University, who staged a sit-in, clashing with the police and getting caned and tear-gassed leaving 200 injured in New Friends Colony area. (Photos | PTI, EP
Citizenship Act stir: Delhi Police crackdown on protesting Jamia students draws flak
Recently Twitter had released the list of top 10 most tweeted hashtags of 2019. As Lok Sabha Elections 2019 bagged the top spot, here is the complete list. (Photo | Agencies)
Vijay's Bigil to Ayodhya Verdict: Top 10 most tweeted hashtags in India in 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp