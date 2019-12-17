Home States Kerala

Sexagenarian couple to tie the knot in Kerala old age home

It’s a 20-year relationship that will culminate in wedding, that too when the two spend their days at the old-age home with no one else to look after.

Published: 17th December 2019 06:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th December 2019 04:50 PM   |  A+A-

Lakshmi Ammal and Kochaniyan

Lakshmi Ammal and Kochaniyan

By Gopika Varrier
Express News Service

THRISSUR: “We’ve been in love for long and finally it’s happening,” said 65-year-old Lakshmi Ammal as she is getting ready to marry Kochaniyan, 66. The wedding, to be held on December 30, will be the first to be organised by a government old-age home in the state.

It’s a 20-year relationship that will culminate in wedding, that too when the two spend their days at the old-age home with no one else to look after. A native of Thaikkattussery in Thrissur, Ammal had lost her husband 21 years ago. It was Kochaniyan, a native of Irinjalakkuda, who took care of her after that. Kochaniyan had worked as an assistant to Ammal’s husband as a caterer. In his death bed, he told him to take care of Ammal.

Kochaniyan used to roam around as part of his job and he fell unconscious at a street in Kozhikode due to fits. An NGO put him in an old age home in Wayanad. Two months ago he was shifted to the old-age home at Ramavarmapuram where Ammal has been living for the past 11 months. 

Old-age home plans to make wedding grand

Kochaniyan is tired due to fatigue and old age, yet his eyes gleamed when he was asked about his wedding."We’re happy that everyone is joining us to make our wish a reality,” he said. It was the old age home’s superintendent V G Jayakumar, who after coming to know about the relationship between Ammal and Kochaniyan from other inmates, took the initiative to arrange their wedding.

Jayakumar shared their story of love with John Daniel, the UDF councillor and the corporation’s welfare standing committee chairman, who assured to do whatever he can to organise their wedding.“Though we gave them the word to organise the wedding, there were doubts whether it was legally allowed in an old age home. But Jayakumar came up with the minutes of a meeting held in the presence of superintendents of all old age homes in the state where a decision was taken to encourage such weddings between inmates of the centre,” said John.

Jayakumar said the wedding would be a memorable function. “Many of the inmates of old age homes may have someone to care for or visit them at least monthly or yearly. But for some, they are all alone with no one to care for other than their friends in the old age home. Such unions will help them remain happy for the rest of their lives,” he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
older couple elderly love old age home
India Matters
The wayside eatery run by students at Thuravoor. (Photo | EPS)
To help classmate's sister, 32 college students in Kerala open roadside eatery, sell and serve food
Telecom companies Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea and Reliance Jio (File Photos)
Airtel, Vodafone and Jio have new recharge plans, see which one is the cheapest! 
K Jayalakshmi
Family's sole breadwinner, grit propels this TN government school girl to NASA
FASTag sticker
Owing to shortage of chips in tags, Centre defers FASTag implementation by a month

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Jamia student recalls barbaric assault by police officers in university library
Peaceful protest outside Jamia varsity against Citizenship Amendment Act
Gallery
Protests against the Citizenship Act singed Delhi on Sunday with students of Jamia Millia Islamia University, who staged a sit-in, clashing with the police and getting caned and tear-gassed leaving 200 injured in New Friends Colony area. (Photos | PTI, EP
Citizenship Act stir: Delhi Police crackdown on protesting Jamia students draws flak
Recently Twitter had released the list of top 10 most tweeted hashtags of 2019. As Lok Sabha Elections 2019 bagged the top spot, here is the complete list. (Photo | Agencies)
Vijay's Bigil to Ayodhya Verdict: Top 10 most tweeted hashtags in India in 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp