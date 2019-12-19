Home States Kerala

Kerala's rural folk has more hypertension: Study

A Study Y by a leading social science school in the country has found that more than eight out of every hundred people in the 15-49 age group in the state have hypertension.

Published: 19th December 2019 06:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th December 2019 06:21 AM   |  A+A-

By DILEEPVKUMAR
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  A Study Y by a leading social science school in the country has found that more than eight out of every hundred people in the 15-49 age group in the state have hypertension. Even more worrying is that high blood pressure is relatively higher among people from the lower socioeconomic background, due to various reasons. Health experts questioned the study report, saying hypertension prevalence rate among adults in the state could be as high as 30 per cent.

The study, conducted by the School of Health Systems Studies of Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS), is said to be the first attempt to provide figures on the prevalence of high blood pressure at the national, state and district levels.

It is based on the Fourth National Family Health Survey (NFHS) 2015-16. The study carried out by Soumitra Ghosh and Manish Kumar was published in the British Medical Journal on Monday. The 8.2 per cent prevalence rate in Kerala, the study said, is the lowest among all states.

Alcoholism reason for rural folk’s high blood pressure

“When it comes to Kerala, the burden of hypertension is relatively higher among people from lower socioeconomic groups than those from higher groups. This is seen more among the rural folk than their urban counterparts,” reads an excerpt from the study.Dr Harikrishnan S, professor of cardiology at Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences & Technology here said: “Factors like alcoholism, everyday lives in congested conditions and more exposure to polluted air could be some of the reasons for the increased blood pressure level among rural folk.”

Dr K R Thankappan, professor, Department of Public Health and Community Medicine, Central University of Kerala, Kasaragod, went a step further.“If the study has come out with a finding that Kerala has the least prevalence of hypertension in the country, it’s a disputable one,” he said.

“The prevalence rate of hypertension is high in the state. More than 30 per cent of the adult population suffer from it. It’s also one of the states that had the highest cases of hypertension in the country,” said Thankappan, who agreed with the finding that the high blood pressure cases are more among the rural population than urban ones. He added that risk factors like physical inactivity, consumption of high-calorie food and alcohol are also prevalent among the rural population.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Citizenship Act stir: Being in denial about dissent may cost BJP dear
Ayesha Renna argues with the police after they beat up a fellow student during the protest | Arun Kumar
Meet the women protesters trending on Twitter after the Jamia standoff
Sana Ganguly. (Photo | Instagram/sanaganguly Verified)
Sourav Ganguly's daughter Sana lashes out at CAA with excerpt from Khushwant Singh
Image for representational purposes.
Further relief for Jio rivals as TRAI extends IUC regime for a year

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Despite cops denying permission, Chennaites protest against CAA
'Dilli police baat karo, aao humare saath chalo': Protesters offer roses to khaki-clad
Gallery
Bollywood celebrities continued to extend support to students of Delhi's Jamia University all through Tuesday even as many of them lashed out at the government over rising anti-CAA tension. (Photo | PTI)
Vicky Kaushal to Huma Qureshi: Check out what Bollywood celebrities had to say about Jamia violence
After days of silence, the Malayalam movie industry has finally come out against the controversial Citizenship Act with prominent actors rallying to support those protesting against the new law. (Photos | Facebook)
Citizenship Amendment Act stir: From Parvathy to Mammootty, Malayalam movie world reacts to student crackdown
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp