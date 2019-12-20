Former Kerala minister and NCP MLA Thomas Chandy passes away

By Express News Service

ALAPPUZHA: Former Minister and Kuttanad MLA Thomas Chandy (73) died at a private hospital in Kochi on Friday. The NCP state chairman was undergoing treatment for cancer past few years.

Thomas Chandy was the transport minister in the state cabinet and resigned from the post due to allegations related to the illegal encroachment of land in Kuttanad in November 15, 2017.

He was born on August 28, 1947, as the son of C Thomas and Aleyamma at Chennamkari in Kuttanad. He passed a diploma in Telecommunication and Engineering before developing an interest in business and politics. One of the richest politicians in Kerala, he was running hospitality and educational institutions in Kerala and Gulf countries.

He started his political career in the Congress student wing KSU and was later selected as the state president of the Youth Congress in the 1970s.

Following a split in Congress, Chandy joined hands with K Karunakaran and formed the Democratic Indira Congress (Karunakaran).

He became MLA from Kuttanad in 2006 and was reelected in 2011 and 2016 even as the DIC merged with the NCP. Thomas Chandy is survived by wife Mercy Chandy, daughter Betty Chandy and son Dr Toby Chandy.