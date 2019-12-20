Home States Kerala

Former Kerala minister and NCP MLA Thomas Chandy passes away

Thomas Chandy was the transport minister in the state cabinet and resigned from the post due to allegations related to the illegal encroachment of land in Kuttanad in November 15, 2017.

Published: 20th December 2019 04:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th December 2019 04:31 PM   |  A+A-

NCP leader Thomas Chandy (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

ALAPPUZHA: Former Minister and Kuttanad MLA Thomas Chandy (73) died at a private hospital in Kochi on Friday. The NCP state chairman was undergoing treatment for cancer past few years.

Thomas Chandy was the transport minister in the state cabinet and resigned from the post due to allegations related to the illegal encroachment of land in Kuttanad in November 15, 2017.

He was born on August 28, 1947, as the son of  C Thomas and Aleyamma at Chennamkari in Kuttanad. He passed a diploma in Telecommunication and Engineering before developing an interest in business and politics. One of the richest politicians in Kerala, he was running hospitality and educational institutions in Kerala and Gulf countries.

He started his political career in the Congress student wing KSU and was later selected as the state president of the Youth Congress in the 1970s.

Following a split in Congress, Chandy joined hands with K Karunakaran and formed the Democratic Indira Congress (Karunakaran).

He became MLA from Kuttanad in 2006 and was reelected in 2011 and 2016 even as the DIC merged with the NCP. Thomas Chandy is survived by wife Mercy Chandy, daughter Betty Chandy and son Dr Toby Chandy.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Thomas Chandy Kuttanad MLA Kerala NCP NCP
India Matters
Citizenship Act stir: Being in denial about dissent may cost BJP dear
Ayesha Renna argues with the police after they beat up a fellow student during the protest | Arun Kumar
Meet the women protesters trending on Twitter after the Jamia standoff
Sana Ganguly. (Photo | Instagram/sanaganguly Verified)
Sourav Ganguly's daughter Sana lashes out at CAA with excerpt from Khushwant Singh
Image for representational purposes.
Further relief for Jio rivals as TRAI extends IUC regime for a year

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Video grab of Pradeep H R singing a Justin Bieber song | express
Just(in) a minute, a Karnataka farmer turns into Bieber!
DCP of Bengaluru singing National anthem to calm protestors.
Ending CAA stir Rathore style: DCP sings national anthem to protestors
Gallery
A nationwide protest was called on December 19 against the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
Citizenship Act stir: Deaths, 'azadi' slogans, internet shutdowns
Bollywood celebrities continued to extend support to students of Delhi's Jamia University all through Tuesday even as many of them lashed out at the government over rising anti-CAA tension. (Photo | PTI)
Vicky Kaushal to Huma Qureshi: Check out what Bollywood celebrities had to say about Jamia violence
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp