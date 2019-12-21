Home States Kerala

Chandy backs Opposition leader for siding with LDF

The AICC general secretary said Kerala has given a ‘good message’ to the country by showing unity in its protest against the Act.

Oommen Chandy

Oommen Chandy (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy on Friday came out in support of Leader of the Opposition Ramesh Chennithala who drew heavy flak from within the Congress and the UDF for participating in a joint protest with the LDF earlier this week against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA).

“It (united protest) is a phenomenon that has occurred in the state after more than five decades. Personally, I support the decision of the Leader of the Opposition to opt for a joint protest,” Chandy told reporters. Chandy’s statement put Mullapally Ramachandran in a tight spot as the KPCC president was quite vocal in his opposition towards a joint protest with LDF.

The AICC general secretary said Kerala has given a ‘good message’ to the country by showing unity in its protest against the Act. Chandy said the general sentiment at the national level favoured joint protests, by all non-BJP political parties, against the CAA. But these protests should be held in a democratic manner, he said. In politics, the newly emerging scenarios would require change in stance as well, Chandy added. “The situation that exists now is not what existed ten days ago. The need to face emerging challenges should be seen above all the differences of opinion on the matter,” he  said. 

