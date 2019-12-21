From Kuttanad to Kuwait: The rise of Thomas Chandy

Biju E Paul By

Express News Service

ALAPPUZHA: The life and times of Thomas Chandy aka ‘Kuwait’ Chandy bear a close parallel to the mythical phoenix which rises from the ashes. It is from agrarian Kuttanad that Chandy emerged as a force to reckon with in the world of business and politics. His decision to leave for Kuwait in search of employment in 1980, after completing matriculation and obtaining a diploma in telecommunication, proved to be the turning point in Chandy’s life. His first job after going to West Asia was as the store-in- charge of an American ship. But he resigned soon afterwards and joined another company.

During his time in Kuwait, he had founded the ‘Association of Gulf Congress’ which helped nurture his political career and establish personal relationships with political heavyweights from Kerala. In the 1980s he started school business in Kuwait as a joint venture with some of his friends. After the initial years, it proved a flop. So the partners abandoned the business, but Chandy hung on. Around that time, Saddam Hussein’s Iraqi forces invaded Kuwait forcing the US to intervene resulting in the First Gulf War.

As fighting raged, Chandy abandoned his business fled the country. But after peace was restored to Kuwait, he returned to the emirate and post- war Kuwait was his paradise. He started many schools, restaurants, supermarkets and other business ventures. Also, he had made major investments in Kerala mainly in Alappuzha. Several hotels, including the controversial Lake Palace, were set up by him.

Chandy managed to foster close ties with then Chief Minister K Karunakaran at a time when the Gulf dream powered by the petrodollar was every Malayali’s obsession. As his business empire expanded in the oil-rich emirate, following the First Gulf War of 1991, Chandy started foraying into the world of politics.

Karunakaran’s decision to form the Democratic Indira Congress(DIC) after breaking away from the Congress was reportedly masterminded by Chandy. When the DIC joined hands with the LDF, Karunakaran offered the Kuttanad assembly seat to Chandy and he emerged victorious in the 2006 assembly election. Though Karunakaran returned to the Congress, Chandy chose to remain in the DIC which eventually merged with the NCP. And Chandy contested the assembly poll from Kuttanad both in 2011 and 2016.Tragically, his flagship Lake Palace Hotel also proved to be his nemesis after reports of encroachment in constructing the road leading up to the hotel made headlines.