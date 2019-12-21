Home States Kerala

From Kuttanad to Kuwait: The rise of Thomas Chandy

Chandy managed to foster close ties with then Chief Minister K Karunakaran at a time when the Gulf dream powered by the petrodollar was every Malayali’s obsession.

Published: 21st December 2019 02:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st December 2019 02:56 AM   |  A+A-

M A Yusuffali paying last respects to Thomas Chandy at Aster Medcity in Kochi

By Biju E Paul
Express News Service

ALAPPUZHA: The life and times of Thomas Chandy aka ‘Kuwait’ Chandy bear a close parallel to the mythical phoenix which rises from the ashes. It is from agrarian Kuttanad that Chandy emerged as a force to reckon with in the world of business and politics. His decision to leave for Kuwait in search of employment in 1980, after completing matriculation and obtaining a  diploma in telecommunication,  proved to be the turning point in Chandy’s life. His first job after going to West Asia was as the store-in- charge of an American ship. But he resigned soon afterwards and joined another company.

During his time in Kuwait, he had founded the ‘Association of Gulf Congress’ which helped  nurture his political career and establish personal relationships with political heavyweights from Kerala. In the 1980s he started school business in Kuwait as a joint venture with some of his friends.    After the initial years, it proved a flop. So the partners abandoned the business, but Chandy hung on. Around that time, Saddam Hussein’s Iraqi forces invaded Kuwait forcing the US to intervene resulting in the First Gulf War. 

As fighting raged,  Chandy abandoned his business fled the country. But after peace was restored to Kuwait, he returned to the emirate and post- war Kuwait was his paradise.   He started many schools, restaurants, supermarkets and other business ventures. Also, he had made major investments in Kerala mainly in Alappuzha. Several hotels, including the controversial Lake Palace, were set up by him. 

Chandy managed to foster close ties with then Chief Minister K Karunakaran at a time when the Gulf dream powered by the petrodollar was every Malayali’s obsession. As his business empire expanded in the oil-rich emirate, following the First Gulf War of 1991, Chandy started foraying into the world of politics.  

Karunakaran’s decision to form the Democratic Indira Congress(DIC) after breaking away from the Congress was reportedly masterminded by Chandy. When the DIC joined hands with the LDF,  Karunakaran offered  the Kuttanad assembly seat to Chandy and he emerged victorious in the 2006 assembly election. Though Karunakaran returned to the Congress, Chandy chose to remain in the DIC which eventually merged with the NCP.  And Chandy contested the assembly poll from Kuttanad both in 2011 and 2016.Tragically, his flagship Lake Palace Hotel also proved to be his nemesis after reports of encroachment in constructing the road leading up to the hotel made headlines. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Thomas Chandy Kuwait Chandy
India Matters
Citizenship Act stir: Being in denial about dissent may cost BJP dear
Ayesha Renna argues with the police after they beat up a fellow student during the protest | Arun Kumar
Meet the women protesters trending on Twitter after the Jamia standoff
Sana Ganguly. (Photo | Instagram/sanaganguly Verified)
Sourav Ganguly's daughter Sana lashes out at CAA with excerpt from Khushwant Singh
Image for representational purposes.
Further relief for Jio rivals as TRAI extends IUC regime for a year

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A car burns after being set on fire during demonstrations against India's new citizenship law in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
CAA Stir: Delhi protests turn violent, cops use water cannons
New Delhi Muslims leave after Eid al-Adha prayers at Delhi's Jama Masjid. (Photo | PTI)
CAA Stir: Bhim Army chief escapes after being detained at Delhi's Jama Masjid protests
Gallery
Crowds gathered at a massive public meeting of AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, under the banner United Muslim Action Committee, in Darussalam against the CAA and NRC. (Photo | EPS/Vinay Madapu)
Anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act protests continue across the country
A nationwide protest was called on December 19 against the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
Citizenship Act stir: Deaths, 'azadi' slogans, internet shutdowns
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp