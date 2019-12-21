Home States Kerala

HC stays Kerala govt order granting data access to Uralungal

According to the petitioner, disclosure of any information as regards the citizen to a private party is against the privacy of every citizen.

Published: 21st December 2019 02:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st December 2019 02:46 AM   |  A+A-

data storage, pen drive, usb, memory card

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  The Kerala High Court on Friday stayed the state government’s order allowing the IT division of Uralungal Labour Contract Cooperative (ULCC) Society to access sensitive police data as part of ‘Blockchain passport verification’. On a petition filed by KPCC secretary Jyothikumar Chamakkala challenging the order, Justice P B Sureshkumar asked how can a government that refuses to share information on Crime and Criminal Tracking Network and Systems with even the High Court shares the same details with a private labour contract company. The court also stayed the order directing to pay `35 lakh to ULCC for completion of proof of concept for blockchain-based police verification. 

According to the petitioner, disclosure of any information as regards the citizen to a private party is against the privacy of every citizen. As a consequence of the order issued by the state police chief, the entire information that is with the police will be obtained by the cooperative society which is under the control of the CPM. 

The police have granted access to the Crime and Criminal Tracking Network and Systems to the society and there was no restriction imposed. When the access so is given was in its entirety, the whole crime data with the state police is parted to the society without any guarantee for the safety of information about the citizen.Passing the interim order, the court also issued a notice to the state government and directed to file an affidavit.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
IT division of Uralungal Labour Contract Cooperative Blockchain passport verification
India Matters
Citizenship Act stir: Being in denial about dissent may cost BJP dear
Ayesha Renna argues with the police after they beat up a fellow student during the protest | Arun Kumar
Meet the women protesters trending on Twitter after the Jamia standoff
Sana Ganguly. (Photo | Instagram/sanaganguly Verified)
Sourav Ganguly's daughter Sana lashes out at CAA with excerpt from Khushwant Singh
Image for representational purposes.
Further relief for Jio rivals as TRAI extends IUC regime for a year

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A car burns after being set on fire during demonstrations against India's new citizenship law in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
CAA Stir: Delhi protests turn violent, cops use water cannons
New Delhi Muslims leave after Eid al-Adha prayers at Delhi's Jama Masjid. (Photo | PTI)
CAA Stir: Bhim Army chief escapes after being detained at Delhi's Jama Masjid protests
Gallery
Crowds gathered at a massive public meeting of AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, under the banner United Muslim Action Committee, in Darussalam against the CAA and NRC. (Photo | EPS/Vinay Madapu)
Anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act protests continue across the country
A nationwide protest was called on December 19 against the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
Citizenship Act stir: Deaths, 'azadi' slogans, internet shutdowns
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp