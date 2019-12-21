Home States Kerala

'Judge uncle, craters on road are scary': Class 3 student's letter moves Kerala HC

Considering the letter sent by Arav M Kammath of St Juliana’s Public School, Perumbadappu, the court directed the Kochi corporation to repair the roads immediately.

By P Ramdas
KOCHI: A Letter by a Class III student to ‘Judge Uncle’ describing the pathetic condition of the roads in front of his school, which makes commuting a tiresome exercise for him and his schoolmates, especially his younger brothers and sisters studying in nursery classes, moved Kerala High Court Justice Devan Ramachandran’s heart so much so that he praised the capability of the future generation to react to social issues.

Considering the letter sent by Arav M Kammath of St Juliana’s Public School, Perumbadappu, the court directed the Kochi corporation to repair the roads immediately. In his letter, Arav said: “The Perumbadappu road leading towards my school is in a dilapidated condition and hasn’t been repaired for a long time. My family, as well as neighbours, has put forward the request many a time, still its condition stays the same. There is a nursery school near my house. Even there is a big pit in front of my house. Each time when we request to do maintenance, the authorities fill it with concrete and sand waste.”Arav added that now the pit has become even bigger and has become a dust bowl. The instances of bike riders falling into it during night have become common. 

Boy’s letter: Corporation promises to repair road

“The autorickshaw in which I travel to school falls daily into the potholes and ditches which cause fear among ourselves. Other than this, the increase in road dust is irritating for my little brothers and sisters studying in the nursery school, near my home,” he said.

The boy requested the court to take immediate action for the maintenance of the road so that his little brothers and sisters can be safe from dust. He said that “we can travel to school without fear, bike travellers can go for the job and reach home safely. ‘Judge Uncle’, please help us to find the solution for the maintenance of Palluruthy-Perumbadappu road.”The court ordered that the letter be tagged with the road cases pending before the court.The counsel for the corporation submitted that the road will be repaired within one week.

