K G Sankara Pillai and M Mukundan selected for akademi fellowships

Lifetime Achievement awards (Samara Sambhavana) will be presented to Scaria Zacharia, O M Anujan, S Rajasekharan, Manamboor Rajan Babu and Nalini Bekal.

Published: 21st December 2019 03:00 AM

K G Sankara Pillai (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

THRISSUR: Authors M Mukundan and K G Sankara Pillai were selected for the Kerala Sahitya Akademi fellowships 2018 that give special membership of the akademi apart from the cash prize of Rs 50,000. The recipients of the fellowships and awards were announced by akademi president Vaisakhan.

Lifetime Achievement awards (Samara Sambhavana) will be presented to Scaria Zacharia, O M Anujan, S Rajasekharan, Manamboor Rajan Babu and Nalini Bekal. The akademi also selected V M Girija for poem, K V Mohankumar for novel, Rekha K for short story, Rajmohan Neeleswaram for drama, P P Raveendran for literary criticism, K Babu Joseph for knowledge literature, Muni Narayana Prasad for autobiography or biography, Biju N Nair for travelogue, P P K Pothuval for translation, S R Lal for children’s literature and V K K Ramesh for comedy literature for its awards various categories.

In the endowment awards category, Naduvattam Gopalakrishnan was selected for I C Chacko award, Ethiran Kathiravan for C B Kumar award, C R Subhadra for K R Namboothiri award, Asokan Marayoor and Vimeesh Maniyoor for Kanakasree award, Ajijesh Pachattu for Geetha Hiranyan award, T R Raghavan for G N Pillai award and K M Anil for Kuttipuzha award. Swapna C Kombath won the Thunchan memorial essay competition conducted by the akademi.

K G Sankara Pillai M Mukundan Kerala Sahitya Akademi fellowships
