Home States Kerala

Popular in UK, Malayali’s ‘Komban’ beer to foray into Kerala

Vivek Pillai, who runs a South Indian restaurant in the UK, always wanted to create a beer that could be proudly presented as a product of Kerala.

Published: 21st December 2019 02:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st December 2019 02:48 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Komban, a beer made by Kochi native Vivek Pillai, is one of the most preferred beers in the UK. The beer has another Malayali connection too as it is brewed from Kerala’s own Palakkadan matta rice. Komban, evoking the image of a majestic male elephant, is going to be familiar to Keralites too.
The first two variants of Komban, Blonde (Cloudy) and Premium Black, were well received by  customers in the UK. 

Vivek Pillai, who runs a South Indian restaurant in the UK, always wanted to create a beer that could be proudly presented as a product of Kerala. “Matta rice is one of the healthiest rice varieties. So, I always had this idea of mixing this flavourful rice with the beer. After discussing with my team, it was decided that matta rice would be the best ingredient that could work well for Komban,” he says.

Vivek says the credit for the beer’s name goes to his wife. “A tusker is a strong and royal animal that is synonymous with Kerala. It is majestic and magnificent.” The beer also carries a tagline ‘God Of Beers’.
He says most of his customers love to have alcoholic beverages with their meals and they always ask for Kerala beverages.

“The UK has a variety of craft beers from all corners of the world, but you will never find an Indian craft beer. Indian cuisine is so popular that every nook and corner has one Indian restaurant or takeaway joint. But when it comes to Indian alcoholic drinks and craft beers, there are no choices. Komban is the only authentic Indian craft beer available in the UK now.” 

The beer is already being served in other Indian restaurants in London. Why matta?
What makes matta rice the best ingredient for the beer? Vivek asserts that the rice variety imparts a unique flavour to the beer. “I have had beer with matta rice several times and I felt it imparted an earthy flavour to the beer. It is a clear and crisp beer, with a distinctive matta rice flavour. People who are used to matta rice can identify its unique nutty flavour,” he adds.

Vivek says the state government’s decision to make low-alcohol-content liquor and wine from fruits is encouraging. “Komban has only four per cent alcohol and it is made from one of our staple foods. At an age when people are health conscious, this policy fits well. We have already started planning to brew beer from another special ingredient,” he says. He hopes to launch Komban in Kerala by next year though many challenges have to be overcome. 

Popular variants
The first two variants of Komban, Blonde (Cloudy) and Premium Black, were well received by  customers in the UK

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Komban beer Palakkadan matta rice
India Matters
Citizenship Act stir: Being in denial about dissent may cost BJP dear
Ayesha Renna argues with the police after they beat up a fellow student during the protest | Arun Kumar
Meet the women protesters trending on Twitter after the Jamia standoff
Sana Ganguly. (Photo | Instagram/sanaganguly Verified)
Sourav Ganguly's daughter Sana lashes out at CAA with excerpt from Khushwant Singh
Image for representational purposes.
Further relief for Jio rivals as TRAI extends IUC regime for a year

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A car burns after being set on fire during demonstrations against India's new citizenship law in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
CAA Stir: Delhi protests turn violent, cops use water cannons
New Delhi Muslims leave after Eid al-Adha prayers at Delhi's Jama Masjid. (Photo | PTI)
CAA Stir: Bhim Army chief escapes after being detained at Delhi's Jama Masjid protests
Gallery
Crowds gathered at a massive public meeting of AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, under the banner United Muslim Action Committee, in Darussalam against the CAA and NRC. (Photo | EPS/Vinay Madapu)
Anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act protests continue across the country
A nationwide protest was called on December 19 against the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
Citizenship Act stir: Deaths, 'azadi' slogans, internet shutdowns
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp