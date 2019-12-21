Popular in UK, Malayali’s ‘Komban’ beer to foray into Kerala

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Komban, a beer made by Kochi native Vivek Pillai, is one of the most preferred beers in the UK. The beer has another Malayali connection too as it is brewed from Kerala’s own Palakkadan matta rice. Komban, evoking the image of a majestic male elephant, is going to be familiar to Keralites too.

The first two variants of Komban, Blonde (Cloudy) and Premium Black, were well received by customers in the UK.

Vivek Pillai, who runs a South Indian restaurant in the UK, always wanted to create a beer that could be proudly presented as a product of Kerala. “Matta rice is one of the healthiest rice varieties. So, I always had this idea of mixing this flavourful rice with the beer. After discussing with my team, it was decided that matta rice would be the best ingredient that could work well for Komban,” he says.

Vivek says the credit for the beer’s name goes to his wife. “A tusker is a strong and royal animal that is synonymous with Kerala. It is majestic and magnificent.” The beer also carries a tagline ‘God Of Beers’.

He says most of his customers love to have alcoholic beverages with their meals and they always ask for Kerala beverages.

“The UK has a variety of craft beers from all corners of the world, but you will never find an Indian craft beer. Indian cuisine is so popular that every nook and corner has one Indian restaurant or takeaway joint. But when it comes to Indian alcoholic drinks and craft beers, there are no choices. Komban is the only authentic Indian craft beer available in the UK now.”

The beer is already being served in other Indian restaurants in London. Why matta?

What makes matta rice the best ingredient for the beer? Vivek asserts that the rice variety imparts a unique flavour to the beer. “I have had beer with matta rice several times and I felt it imparted an earthy flavour to the beer. It is a clear and crisp beer, with a distinctive matta rice flavour. People who are used to matta rice can identify its unique nutty flavour,” he adds.

Vivek says the state government’s decision to make low-alcohol-content liquor and wine from fruits is encouraging. “Komban has only four per cent alcohol and it is made from one of our staple foods. At an age when people are health conscious, this policy fits well. We have already started planning to brew beer from another special ingredient,” he says. He hopes to launch Komban in Kerala by next year though many challenges have to be overcome.

