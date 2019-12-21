Pushed by Opposition, Kerala government stops population register updation  

Home States Kerala

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  The state government, in a major decision, has decided to put on hold all activities related to the updation of the National Population Register (NPR) in the state in the wake of the ongoing agitation and apprehension related to the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

The Left government’s decision comes after the Opposition UDF criticised the government for going ahead with the NPR even while opposing the CAA.

 The West Bengal Government had already suspended all activities related to NPR.A government order issued on Friday said the state had initiated NPR proceedings based on a request from the Registrar General and Census Commissioner of India.

“Considering the apprehension among the general public that the conduct of the NPR-related activities leads to National Register of Citizens (NRC) in the wake of the CAA 2019, the state government orders to stay all activities connected with the updation of NPR in the state forthwith,” said the order. 

NPR update amounts to LDF govt’s doublespeak: Chennithala

Earlier in the day, the UDF came out against the government for going ahead with the procedures for renewing the NPR.

“Opposing the CAA and going ahead with NPR renewal amounts to the Pinarayi Government’s doublespeak,” Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala said while asking the government to urgently stop NPR updation.

“On one hand, the government has announced it won’t implement CAA and has called for agitation against the legislation. On the other hand, it has begun proceedings for the NPR,” he said.

“The West Bengal government has already put on hold NPR, which could be termed as the first step of NRC. The Chief Minister should urgently explain his stand,” said Chennithala.

He said the government has been going ahead with steps to renew NPR during April-May 2020. An order in this regard was issued on November 12, he said.

“The UDF went for joint agitation with the Left front as CAA is a major issue that affects the entire country. If the chief minister has any sincerity in his stand against CAA, he should urgently withdraw the steps to renew NPR. The NPR is being renewed as per the 1955 Citizenship Act. Now, the Modi Government has brought in amendment to this legislation,” he said.

