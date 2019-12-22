Kerala farmers yet to take up onion cultivation despite positive trials

Dhinesh Kallungal By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Even as the prices of shallots and onions touched an all-time high in the recent months, there are hardly any takers for their large-scale commercial cultivation, which is still confined to some pockets of Palakkad and Idukki. This is despite trials and frontline demonstrations carried out by Kerala Agriculture University in farmers’ fields proved the feasibility of onion cultivation in the plains of the state.

Onion is cultivated in only around 31 hectares at Attappadi in Palakkad, while the commercial cultivation of garlic is in about 400 hectares, mainly in Vattavada and Kanthalloor and parts of Devikulam and Marayur in Idukki.

In the case of onion, seedling preparation takes at least six weeks which can be done only in the month of October as short-day condition is ideal for its growth in the nursery period, while it requires long-day condition in the time of bulb formation, that is in January and February. Dry condition is feasible for cultivation of onions but it can withstand up to 75cm rainfall during its 110-day growth duration, said KAU assistant professor Jalaja S Menon.

KAU identifies suitable varieties

KAU has identified varieties best suited for the state and appropriate farming protocols

Agrifound Dark Red and Arka Nikethan, Arka Kalyan and Arka Pragati are found to be better-performing varieties in the plains

November-December to February-March is the time best suited for onion cultivation

Open land with porous and fertile soil is the best

Six-week-old seedlings should be transplanted after mixing soil with organic inputs and bio-control agents