CAA, NRC stir: It's now or never for secular India, say agitating Kerala students 

"Student unity" is not a myth. Universities across the country have proved it once again ever since the police crackdown against the Jamia Millia Islamia students protesting the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). As students take to the streets to express their anger, some voices have questioned their decision to boycott classes in response to what has happened in one city. Students of higher educational institutions in Kerala, known for their political fervour, explain why the police action in Jamia is not an isolated incident and people across India need to react.

If we don't make ourselves heard now, there won't be a second time: Davis Titus Jr, NSUI Unit Secretary, Central University of Kerala

CUK students have been organising peaceful day-night protests inside the campus against the CAA for many days now. The organisers are not planning to stop the campaigns until the laws are revoked.

CUK students hold a protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act

The student community understands that the NRC and CAA are unconstitutional and discriminatory and violate the essence of inclusiveness and fundamental rights of Indian citizens. Our protest was to confirm support to the students of Jamia and AMU. All student organisations of CUK except ABVP have been jointly organising protests for the past two days and we will carry it forward in the days to come. We believe the time is ripe and if we don't make ourselves heard now, maybe there will never be another chance to do so.

Too big an injustice to let it be: Anwar Ali, student, Sree Sankaracharya University of Sanskrit, Kalady

At the SSUK, renowned for contributing many academicians, students and teachers organised a joint march.

Students of Kalady university burning an effigy of Amit Shah

One of the salient features of modern Kerala is its ever-vigilant political conscience and the student community has historically played a major role in moulding it. A culture of student activism and instant response to local and international developments has been part of mainstream education in the state for a long time. A naked injustice like the CAA or the NRC will naturally face stiff resistance from the politically-aware students. Though divided over their allegiance, the student community has once again united against a common enemy.

If the Constitution is at risk, the whole of India should fight to save it: Gayathry Sathyadev, student, Kerala University, Thiruvananthapuram

Situated in the capital city, students of KU have participated in numerous anti-CAA campaigns in the last few days

An anti-CAA students' march held in Thiruvananthapuram city

I'd like to say my country is secular rather than my country was secular. This is a struggle to save the Constitution, led by the followers of Ambedkar against the supporters of Golwalkar. Amit Shah had clearly said everyone except Muslims is welcome under the CAA. This law is a violation of Article 14. If the Constitution is at risk, then it is not just Delhi or Kerala that should turn a battleground, students all over the country should react and they have.

For secular India, it is now or never: Joseph Chacko, student, Maharaja's College, Ernakulam



Known for its blunt political reactions, the government college was once again in the news for a banner put up outside the main gate protesting the NRC and the CAA. "Narendra Modi, this country doesn't belong to your father," it read.

The banner that was raised against PM Modi at Maharaja's College

What they are trying is to sabotage India's democratic order. As a result, this is not an issue of any particular section or university, as many believe. We can't compromise on the future of secularism and we students are very much aware of it. What good is our country if democracy and Constitution stop to exist. Obviously, people will protest as they are angry and students in Kerala have joined the cause.

Universities have become India's main Opposition: Justin Joseph, SFI District President, Kottayam

Mahatma Gandhi University (MGU), one of the biggest in Kerala, is headquartered at Kottayam's Athirampuzha. Home to numerous colleges, the SFI is leading the solidarity campaign as it runs the MGU students' body.

SFI march at MG University, Kottayam

Secularism is the foundational principle on which our country is built. The implementation of the CAA and NRC are direct assaults on this remarkable concept as it divides Indians based on religion. Under the BJP regime, universities and colleges have become the main opposition in the country - frequently questioning and opposing their policies and decisions. The way they unleashed brutal force to suppress the Jamia agitation has ignited a historic pan-India student struggle and Kerala, known for the political freedom it offers to students, has joined the movement.