Citizenship Act stir: Multiple protests in Kochi organised today

By Express News Service

KOCHI: People’s collectives on Monday will stage multiple protests here to express solidarity with the nationwide stir against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and National Register of Citizens (NRC).



Citizens from all walks of life are expected to take part in the ‘People’s long march’ from Kaloor Stadium to Cochin Shipyard at 1 pm.

“The event will become an umbrella platform for everyone who opposes the CAA and the NRC,” said Hasna Shahitha, one of the organisers of ‘People’s long march’.Collective Phase One, a collective of cine artists, will take out a rally, ‘Ottaykkalla, Ottakkettu’ (Not alone, but united), from Gandhi Square near Rajendra Maidan to Fort Kochi at 3pm.

It will be followed by cultural events at Vasco Da Gama Square, Fort Kochi, which will go on till Tuesday morning. A collective of differently-abled persons will organise an anti-CAA protest meeting at the Marine Drive on Tuesday. The four-hour-long protest will begin near the rainbow bridge at 11 am.