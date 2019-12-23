CPM calls Mullappally 'narrow-minded' over reluctance to join alliance against CAA

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The CPM state committee has stated that KPCC chief Mullappally Ramachandran’s reluctance to join the broad alliance against CAA was narrow-minded.



“Mullappally had associated with the RSS and Karmasamithi to protest against the Supreme Court verdict on the Sabarimala issue. But now he is not ready to associate with the CPM for a broad alliance to fight for the survival of the country. This is narrow-mindedness,” the committee said in a statement here on Sunday.

The committee observed that the “narrow-minded anti-CPM stand” of a section in the Congress under the leadership of Mullappally in these tough times was unfortunate. The committee called for a broad alliance against the CAA and intensify protests.



“Vigil should be taken against the Centre’s efforts to create communal polarization and provocation for riots. Protests on religious lines and those using religious symbols will only weaken the broad alliance and thereby helping the Sangh Parivar,” the statement said.