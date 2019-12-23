Home States Kerala

Joint protest against CAA necessary to allay fear, says KPCC vice-president VD Satheesan

Commenting on the row in the Congress over the joint protest, Satheesan said the national leadership is taking the final call on conducting protests with opposition parties.
 

MLA and KPCC vice-president VD Satheesan

MLA and KPCC vice-president VD Satheesan.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: VD Satheesan, MLA and KPCC vice-president, has said that Kerala has sent out a message of unity in taking a stand against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) with the joint protest by Congress and CPM in the state. If the mainstream parties would not take up the stir, extremist elements would enter and thereby the Sangh Parivar would get the advantage in the final round, he said.

“Right now, all such extremist outfits have been sidelined from the protests against CAA. Only with the support of the mainstream political outfits that the fear of insecurity in the minds of the people could be eliminated,” he said.

Commenting on the row in the Congress over the joint protest, Satheesan said the national leadership is taking the final call on conducting protests with opposition parties.

“It is a nationwide issue. Hence, naturally, national-level leadership takes a decision. We conducted the stir after holding discussions with top Congress leaders,” said Satheesan. “This (CAA) is not an issue which could be considered as an opportunity to achieve any political gains,” he added.

